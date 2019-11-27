Apple devotees, this one’s for you. The stylish Beats Studio 3 headphones are currently only £199 on this sweet Black Friday Amazon deal.

The noise-cancelling set is usually priced at £299.95, so that’s a massive saving of over £100. It’s the lowest price seen so far on Amazon – and an impressive offering among other Black Friday Amazon deals – but there’s no guaranteeing how long this one will stick around. You might want to move fast if this item is on your wish list.

Save £100 on Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Beats Studio3 Wireless These Beats are usually priced at £299.95, so you can currently get a whopping discount of just over £100. With noise-cancelling features and a solid battery life, these phones are a steal for Apple users.

When we reviewed the set earlier this year, there was a lot to like: the solid Beats design, effective noise cancellation, great connectivity and a decent battery life. Sadly, the latter two qualities only apply if you’re using the device with another Apple product. Android users might want to hunt elsewhere for Black Friday headphone deals.

In terms of noise-cancellation, these Beats are more than capable of blocking out the big sounds of trains, planes and automobiles. And we were impressed by the audio performance too.

Writing about his experience of using the set, our reviewer said: ‘There’s a strong sense of dynamism and rhythm. It’s an exciting performance, eloquent enough that music isn’t trapped down in the basement. Treble is nicely pronounced – it could do with more bite, but it’s never hard or tiring.’

Mid-range stuff can still sound a little muddy, but anyone whose music catalogue consists of rock and pop should get a good kick out of this headset.

Design-wise, these headphones are classic Beats, with a chunky, plastic look and ‘b’ logo plastered on the ear-cups. The only difference to any predecessors is their tendency to sit flatter against your head, instead of giving you a Mickey mouse look.

These are a good option for any Apple users looking for a solid pair of noise-cancelling headphones. And at just under £200, they’re a fair bit cheaper than a lot of their competitors – for now at least.

Save £100 on Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Beats Studio3 Wireless These Beats are usually priced at £299.95, so you can currently get a whopping discount of just over £100. With noise-cancelling features and a solid battery life, these phones are a steal for Apple users.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…