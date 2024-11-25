This Beats Studio Pro saving might be the best Black Friday headphones deal yet

Treat yourself this Christmas and upgrade to the Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones in this unmissable Black Friday offer.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are currently just £179 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale which is not only nearly 50% off the usual RRP, but this is also the lowest we’ve seen the top-rated headphones reach at the retailer.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones are at their lowest ever price on Amazon Now at their lowest ever price on Amazon, the four-star Beats Studio Pro over-ears are now an affordable yet premium pair of headphones. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now £179 View Deal

If you’ve been considering a new pair of headphones then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this offer.

With Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, Personalised Spatial Audio and up to 40 hours of battery life, the Beats Studio Pro are an excellent choice of premium headphones.

In his review, AV Editor Kob Money found their noise-cancelling performance to be “very strong” as “a great deal of ambient noise, thinning out of people’s voices […] are muted effectively”.

Kob especially found the headphones excellent for commuting with only minimal engine hum heard over the ANC. The only caveat we found was dealing with wind and blustery conditions, which did add some additional noise.

Although the headphones are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, there are some features that are only available on iOS, including Personalised Spatial Audio which requires the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera to create your profile.

You can either listen wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity or through its 3.5mm analogue input which supports wired audio and in-flight entertainment too. There’s also a built-in digital-to-analogue converter (DAC) that delivers lossless audio via USB-C too.

Otherwise, the Beats Studio Pros sport a whopping 40 hours of battery life, however a quick 10-minute top-up results in up to four hours of playback.

We gave the Beats Studio Pro a four-star rating, with AV Editor Kob Monney concluding the headphone’s “performance stands up well against the competition”. For a more in-depth look at the headphones, be sure to visit our Beats Studio Pro review.

Especially now they’re at their lowest ever price on Amazon, this offer on the Beats Studio Pro headphones is seriously hard to beat.