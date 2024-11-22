Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

The Beats Studio 3 noise-cancelling headphones are 60% off this Black Friday

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking for a decent pair of noise-cancellers this Black Friday? Amazon has you sorted with this huge 60% discount on the Beats Studio 3 headphones. 

These wireless over-ears would usually cost you £349.95 / $349.95 as per their RRP. However, order them this week and you’ll save a whopping £209.96 / $190.95, bringing the total price of the headphones down to just £139.99 / $159

Save more than £200 on the Beats Studio 3 for Black Friday

The Beats Studio 3 have plummeted from £349.95 / $349.95 to just £139.99 / $159 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s 60% off, or a total saving of £209.96 / $190.95.

  • Amazon
  • Was £349.95 / $349.95
  • £139.99 / $159
View Deal

Don’t delay – this is a Black Friday deal, meaning it won’t stick around for long. Head to Amazon now to bag these headphones for 60% off their RRP right in time for Christmas. 

Are the Beats Studio 3 worth buying? 

The Studio 3 are a pair of headphones by the Apple sub-brand, Beats. 

These headphones benefit from solid construction and a comfortable fit, with the Beats branding front and centre. Buttons on the earcups make it easy to control playback without pulling your phone out of your pocket, while the carry case protects the headphones when you’re on the move. 

The Studio 3 deliver an exciting performance, offering a strong sense of dynamism and rhythm without giving in to the bass-dominant approach Beats were previously known for. 

Additional features like Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling work to actively block out external noise and distractions, while Spatial Audio ensures music, movies and games sound immersive. 

Sound quality and noise cancelling performance are also equal whether you’re an iOS or Android user, though Apple fans do have the advantage when it comes to device switching and battery life making these headphones best suited for iPhone users. 

“For those who own an iPhone, iPad and iMac, and use these devices to listen to iTunes, these wireless noise-cancelling headphones will serve you well. You’ll benefit from excellent connectivity and battery life”, said Ced Yuen in our review of the Beats Studio 3. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Beats Studio 3 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for a slightly newer pair of noise-cancellers at a very similar price, look no further than this deal on the 5-star Sony WH-1000XM4 – now just £148

