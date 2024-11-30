Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

We can’t believe this price drop on the Beats Fit Pro earbuds

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Perfect for avid gym-goers and commuters alike, the Beats Fit Pro earbuds offer excellent audio and ANC quality all for a bargain price. 

Save almost 50% and get the Beats Fit Pro earbuds for just £125.96 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is also the lowest price we’ve seen the earbuds reach.

Save almost 50% and get the four-star rated Beats Fit Pro for just £125.96 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a genuine bargain and the lowest we’ve seen the earbuds reach at the retailer.

  • Was £219.99
  • Now £125.96
Considering at the time of writing they’re £219.99 via the official Beats website, this Amazon deal is seriously unmissable. 

Designed with gym-goers and athletes in mind, the Beats Fit Pro offer a comfortable fit that ensures no sound leakage. In his review, Audio Editor Kob Monney found that while positioning the Fit Pros can be difficult, this is aided by an in-app Ear Tip Fit Test which Kob concluded “provides the confidence you’ve found the right fit and seal.”

He continues that once the fit is found “the seal is reliably good and comfort levels are super.”

The earbuds themselves sport a custom acoustic platform that delivers powerful, balanced sound with Kob reporting that the Fit Pros “show an even sense of balance and play a nice line in terms of their rhythmic ability” with its “streamlined approach that’s balanced across the frequency range”.

You can opt for one of two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) which blocks external noise for an immersive listening experience or Transparency which helps you stay aware of your surroundings.

Plus thanks to its gyroscopes and accelerometers, the Fit Pros support Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking which adjusts the sound as you turn your head for a multi-dimensional experience.

Although the earbuds are equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which is also found in AirPods (2nd Gen), the Beats Fit Pro are also compatible with Android devices too. Having said that, pairing the buds with an Apple product does offer extra features such as Siri-compatibility and automatic switching. 

We gave the Beats Fit Pro a four-star rating with Kob concluding the earbuds are “an accomplished sounding pair from Beats reinvigorated true wireless line-up”.

This offer on the Beats Fit Pro is a genuine bargain. Experience balanced audio quality with ANC and serious comfort all for just £125.96.

