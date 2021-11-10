Beat the Black Friday rush with £200 off this LG OLED TV

Why wait until Black Friday 2021 to grab the television to take you into 2022 if the right deal comes along? Well, this £200 saving on a 2021 LG OLED television might just be that deal.

Very is offering the LG OLED48A16LA television for just £799 before the annual sales festivities kick off in a couple of weeks.

It’s got a 48-inch display and offers 4K resolution with 60Hz refresh rate, while there’s HDR support from Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). It’s compatible with Apple HomeKit as well as the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa assistants.

It’s powered by the a7 Gen4 AI processor and runs on the webOS operating system, which comes loaded with all of the smart TV apps with 4K streaming. The set provides Freeview HD with Freeview Play too. There are 3 HDMI ports, support for LAN, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and support for Dolby Atmos too.

Save £200 on this 2021 48-inch LG OLED TV at Very The LG OLED A-Series TV offers 4K HDR visuals with Google Assistant and Alexa support. It’s a self-lit OLED display and uses the LG a7 4th-gen AI processor and runs on the webOS operating system. At £200 off, it’s a pre-Black Friday deal. Very

Was £999

£799 View Deal

The TV is powered by LG’s self-lit OLED technology, which means that each pixel on the display is individually lit and controlled separately. The idea is to ensure true-to-life colours. As with all of the OLED tellies from LG, the design is beautiful and will look incredible in your home entertainment centre.

Of course this won’t be the only deal we see on LG OLED televisions in the next couple of weeks, but if you want to get your shopping sorted before the madness of Black Friday commences, you won’t go too fair wrong with this bargain on the entry-level LG OLED set.

Here’s some of the Best Black Friday Deals we’ve spied so far. Rest assured, we’ll be working around the clock to ensure you find the telly of your dreams at a bargain price.

What are you looking for this Black Friday? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter