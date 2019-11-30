Beam me up, Sonos! This booming soundbar deal comes complete with Spotify Premium

Sonos is one of the big names in premium audio – making this a deal that can’t be overlooked. The Sonos Beam Compact Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant – Black has £70 off in this Currys PC World Black Tag deal.

The Sonos Beam was previously priced at just under £400 and this absolutely sound deal has brought it down to £329. This deal would be a cracking offer on its own but Currys PC World is throwing in six months of Spotify Premium too.

Sonos Beam and Spotify Premium Deal SONOS Beam Compact Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant - Black Sonos Beam is a stunning audio offering and, if the discount isn't enough to grab you, you'll be getting Spotify Premium for free to push the soundbar to its limits right from the off.

The Sonos Beam comes equipped with five speakers – all of which have dialogue enhancement. The soundbar supports High-Resolution Audio and is fully compatible with Sonos multi-room.

For connectivity, the Sonos Beam supports Wi-Fi and features an HDMI port. Other onboard tech includes Apple AirPlay 2, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa – making your audio experience far more convenient.

While all of these features are great, it is the audio quality that matters above all else. Thankfully, the Sonos Beam delivers. Our Sonos Beam review gave the soundbar a rare 5/5 rating, calling it “The best compact soundbar you can buy.”

For the audio buffs out there, you’ll want to know that the Sonos Beam has three channels, Dolby Digital and Stereo support as well as phased speaker array spatialization.

Sonos Beam and Spotify Premium Deal SONOS Beam Compact Sound Bar with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant - Black Sonos Beam is a stunning audio offering and, if the discount isn't enough to grab you, you'll be getting Spotify Premium for free to push the soundbar to its limits right from the off.

When you pick up the Sonos Beam, you are going to want to test its audio chops out yourself. Currys PC World is giving you six months of Spotify Premium completely free to let you get started right away.

Sonos discounts don’t come around too often – making this Beam deal all the more attractive. You are getting the Sonos Beam, usually priced at £399, for the new reduced price of just £329.

For even more amazing Black Friday offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…