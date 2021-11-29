Be your own star baker with this unbelievable KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Create showstopping creations with this amazing KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer deal this Black Friday.

Treat yourself to an iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer just in time for Christmas, so you can make the tastiest treats this winter.

Coming with a 4.8-litre glass bowl, you can process up to 1kg of flour and 12 egg whites, which is more than enough for a lot of simple recipes. It has a handy pouring spout and a generous ergonomic handle, alongside being freezer and dishwasher safe, just to make things a little easier.

Take your baking to the next level with this KitchenAid Stand Mixer Have you been inspired by the latest season of Bake Off? Create cakes worthy of an audience with this amazing deal on the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer. Lake Land

Save £80

Now £319.99 from £399.99 View Deal

The Stand Mixer itself is packing a quiet but powerful 10-speed direct-drive motor that can easily handle larger batches of cake mix, so you won’t have to worry about the mixer dying out halfway through the recipe.

In this deal specifically, you will be bagging a matte black mixer, which will fit in seamlessly in almost any kitchen, with its sleek design and iconic KitchenAid branding.

KitchenAid also claims that the patented planetary mixing action means that your ingredients are mixed both quickly and thoroughly every time, no matter what you’re making.

And it’s not just the aforementioned mixing bowl, you’ll be getting three attachments; a stainless steel six-wire whisk, a dough hook and a flat beater. Each attachment has its own special purpose that will help you become a more talented baker.

Each attachment is simple to attach and very straightforward to use, and there are even more available that you can buy separately.

Overall, we think this deal is incredibly worth it if you’re already interested in upping your baking game. It’s easy to use and will make almost any recipe easier to handle and prepare, making it the perfect purchase for amateurs and pros alike.

