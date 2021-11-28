 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Be smart, get this Polk React Alexa soundbar for less

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

In need of an audio boost for your TV but at a relatively inexpensive price? The Polk React has been significantly reduced over at Amazon.

This deal for the soundbar (not including the subwoofer) has sliced £69.01 off the asking the price to bring it to £179.99. On Amazon, that’s the cheapest this soundbar has been since it went on sale.

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced

Boost your TV’s audio and smarts in one go with the Polk React soundbar

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £69.01
  • £179.99
View Deal

The Polk React is a compact, Alexa-compatible soundbar with audio support for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 virtual surround sound. If you’re not interested in the whizz-bang immersiveness of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and want a simplified TV viewing experience, then that’s where the React comes in.

With Alexa built in, users can adjust the volume, bass levels or ask Alexa a question (maybe even order a pizza) from the comfort of their own sofa. And if you have other Alexa devices around the home, the soundbar can act as a controller, switching products on/off or sending music to other speakers in the home.

With the Alexa Communications feature you can call other people’s phones or other Alexa devices at no extra cost. Support for Alexa Multi-Room Music ensures that if you already have multiple Alexa-speakers dotted around the house, you can group them together or fire different music at each one. That would make the React a good option for parties and gatherings.

With Polk Audio’s Voice Adjust technology, you can tweak voice levels and make dialogue clearer, while “Night Mode” reduces the impact of the bass if you don’t want to disturb anyone late at night.

And there’s an upgrade path available if you decided at a later date to add more speakers. There’s a wireless subwoofer to beef up the bass performance, and you can add the SR2 wireless rear speakers to create a 5.1 surround system.

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced

Boost your TV’s audio and smarts in one go with the Polk React soundbar

  • Amazon UK
  • Save £69.01
  • £179.99
View Deal

We gave the speaker 4 stars when we reviewed it, saying that “the React soundbar is an accomplished and affordable effort from Polk. Alexa is seamlessly integrated, and it offers clear, detailed and dynamic sound.”

If that’s what you want, then this may be the perfect Black Friday deal for you.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Polk React Review

Polk React Review

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 6 months ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.