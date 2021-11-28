Be smart, get this Polk React Alexa soundbar for less

In need of an audio boost for your TV but at a relatively inexpensive price? The Polk React has been significantly reduced over at Amazon.

This deal for the soundbar (not including the subwoofer) has sliced £69.01 off the asking the price to bring it to £179.99. On Amazon, that’s the cheapest this soundbar has been since it went on sale.

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced Boost your TV’s audio and smarts in one go with the Polk React soundbar Amazon UK

Save £69.01

£179.99 View Deal

The Polk React is a compact, Alexa-compatible soundbar with audio support for Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 virtual surround sound. If you’re not interested in the whizz-bang immersiveness of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X and want a simplified TV viewing experience, then that’s where the React comes in.

With Alexa built in, users can adjust the volume, bass levels or ask Alexa a question (maybe even order a pizza) from the comfort of their own sofa. And if you have other Alexa devices around the home, the soundbar can act as a controller, switching products on/off or sending music to other speakers in the home.

With the Alexa Communications feature you can call other people’s phones or other Alexa devices at no extra cost. Support for Alexa Multi-Room Music ensures that if you already have multiple Alexa-speakers dotted around the house, you can group them together or fire different music at each one. That would make the React a good option for parties and gatherings.

With Polk Audio’s Voice Adjust technology, you can tweak voice levels and make dialogue clearer, while “Night Mode” reduces the impact of the bass if you don’t want to disturb anyone late at night.

And there’s an upgrade path available if you decided at a later date to add more speakers. There’s a wireless subwoofer to beef up the bass performance, and you can add the SR2 wireless rear speakers to create a 5.1 surround system.

Polk Audio’s Alexa React soundbar reduced Boost your TV’s audio and smarts in one go with the Polk React soundbar Amazon UK

Save £69.01

£179.99 View Deal

We gave the speaker 4 stars when we reviewed it, saying that “the React soundbar is an accomplished and affordable effort from Polk. Alexa is seamlessly integrated, and it offers clear, detailed and dynamic sound.”

If that’s what you want, then this may be the perfect Black Friday deal for you.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.