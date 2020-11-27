Bargain laptop alert: Asus ZenBook 14 drops to £599 for Black Friday

The Asus ZenBook 14 laptop is now available at a dirt cheap price of £599, despite costing over a grand just a month ago.

The model on offer packs an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and 8GB RAM, which isn’t the most cutting edge pairing but should still comfortably offer enough performance power to breeze through basis day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, video streaming and typing up documents/emails.

Deal: Buy the Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £413.86)

Unlike most laptops in the price range, the Asus ZenBook 14 runs on full-fat Windows 10, which means you’ve got no restrictions of what you can download like with Chromebooks and MacBooks. The 512GB SSD should also be plentiful enough to store a plethora of photos, videos and applications.

This laptop is a good option for anyone who wants to port around the machine on the regular, weighing a dainty 1.33kg. This means it’s a worthwhile candidate for the likes of students and commuting office workers.

While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have tested a more powerful Intel version which still largely has the same design and features. We gave the Asus ZenBook 14 a 4 out of 5 star review and said in our verdict: “Beautiful to look at and offering smooth everyday performance, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a dream.”

Deal: Buy the Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £413.86)

If you’re looking for a budget-priced laptop but refuse to use ChromeOS, then the Asus ZenBook 14 may well be your best option this Black Friday weekend.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…