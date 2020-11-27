Bargain laptop alert: Asus ZenBook 14 drops to £599 for Black Friday

The Asus ZenBook 14 laptop is now available at a dirt cheap price of £599, despite costing over a grand just a month ago.
The model on offer packs an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and 8GB RAM, which isn’t the most cutting edge pairing but should still comfortably offer enough performance power to breeze through basis day-to-day tasks such as web browsing, video streaming and typing up documents/emails.
Deal: Buy the Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £413.86)
Unlike most laptops in the price range, the Asus ZenBook 14 runs on full-fat Windows 10, which means you’ve got no restrictions of what you can download like with Chromebooks and MacBooks. The 512GB SSD should also be plentiful enough to store a plethora of photos, videos and applications.
This laptop is a good option for anyone who wants to port around the machine on the regular, weighing a dainty 1.33kg. This means it’s a worthwhile candidate for the likes of students and commuting office workers.
While we haven’t reviewed this exact model, we have tested a more powerful Intel version which still largely has the same design and features. We gave the Asus ZenBook 14 a 4 out of 5 star review and said in our verdict: “Beautiful to look at and offering smooth everyday performance, the Asus ZenBook 14 is a dream.”
Deal: Buy the Asus ZenBook 14 with AMD Ryzen 5 for just £599 (save £413.86)
If you’re looking for a budget-priced laptop but refuse to use ChromeOS, then the Asus ZenBook 14 may well be your best option this Black Friday weekend.
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.