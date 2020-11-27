If you’re looking to bag yourself a cheap 4K Blu-ray player, Amazon has discounted the price of Panasonic’s UB150 4K player to a super-low £115 for Black Friday.

While 4K streaming is on the rise, you can’t beat a good old 4K disc spinner for uninterrupted picture quality. This price drop serves as another opportunity to get this four-star reviewed player for a low price.

DEAL: Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Player for just £114.99 (Save £65) at Amazon

The UB150 supports HDR10, Hybrid Log Gamma and HDR10+ dynamic metadata. HDR10+ uses an extra layer of data to refine the brightness and colours on a film scene-by-scene to ensure that content looks as good as it possibly can on (compatible) TVs.

Also on the menu for the UB150 is passthrough of Dolby Atmos soundtracks, and it has support for discs that feature DTS:X so you can listen to immersive soundtracks with a supported sound system. In terms of connections there are dual HDMI outputs, one for video and one for audio that offer a streamlined audio and video performance (should you want that).

DEAL: Panasonic DP-UB150 4K Player for just £114.99 (Save £65) at Amazon

The UB150 is a multi-talented player and can play for Hi-res audio tracks. If you’re still hanging on to those 3D Blu-rays and a 3D TV, this player can work its magic with 3D discs, too.

For those who want 4K on a budget, this deal for the Panasonic is absolutely worth looking at, especially for anyone looking to start a library of their favourite films on 4K Blu-ray at an affordable price.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.