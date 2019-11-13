Black Friday is approaching but AO.com has kicked things off very early with some of the best Black Friday deals. Now you can save £170 on this 14″ Lenovo IdeaPad S145-141WL laptop in black. It’s got 8GB of RAM and is down from £599 to £429.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad range has consistently offered good value and decent performance. Many IdeaPad laptops have been targeted at students, with lower processing demands and a need for day-to-day web use and word processing. The 8GB of RAM and i5 processor elevates this slightly above the i3 processing capabilities of many other IdeaPads and might let this model go slightly further, but it’s still meant for fairly simple day-to-day work really.

Best Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Black Friday Deal Lenovo ideapad S145-14IWL 14" Laptop - Black This Lenovo IdeaPad packs an i5 Processor and 8GB of RAM, making it more than capable of fulfilling your day-to-day computing needs.

This particular Lenovo is a nice looking machine with quite a wide appeal. However, it does have one or two limitations, largely due to its price bracket.

Firstly, the good stuff. It looks sleek, with thin bezels and quite a nice finish, though there is a lot of plastic. The LCD screen presents consistently high image quality but can struggle in bright environments.

It packs a 512GB SSD, a decent Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. With these specs it should complete most day-to-day tasks with ease, but don’t expect to be completing complex video edits or firing up the latest games.

The keyboard is nicely laid out and easy to use, it’s spacious too with a nice action. On the other hand, the track-pad really doesn’t compare well to some higher end laptops.

The battery is quite limited, Lenovo claims the battery will last five hours but it doesn’t take much use until you see the battery life decrease further.

So, it has one or two drawbacks, but overall the laptop is a good addition to Lenovo’s dependable IdeaPad range.

If you’re looking for a low-to-mid range laptop, and to save some money in getting hold of one, this is a great deal for you, with the opportunity to save £170.

