Bag the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 with a massive price cut in the Black Friday sale

You can buy a swish new pair of true wireless earbuds with this tempting Black Friday deal that sees £110 wiped off the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3.

There’s a big saving to be had on the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 headphones thanks to this Amazon deal which knocks their price down to £179. That’s £110 you can keep in your pocket compared to the starting price, and they’re among the very best true wireless headphones around.

If that’s got you in the mood for even more brilliant savings to be had in this sales period, then make sure to pay a visit to our Black Friday live blog, which is constantly updated with all the very best deals we’ve come across this week.

We think you’ll be particularly attracted to the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 not just because they’re so affordable now, but also because they’re of exceptional quality, having won five stars out of five in or full review.

We were particularly pleased with the “confident and rich” sound delivered by these buds, but that is just one improvement of many that arrived on this generation, including a much improved design, and a better feature set. Connectivity was brilliant in our experience, always being reliable, while you can also count on Transparency mode and noise cancelling.

Battery life is better than before, and these buds are comfortable to wear even while going for a run, so you mind find yourself enjoying them for extended periods of time. It’s hard to beat these buds at any price, but with this reduced offer, they’re more irresistible than ever.

If you’re looking for more great deals, then be sure to take a peek at the list below, which collects the very best deals we’ve seen so far during the sales period.

