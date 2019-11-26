Bag seven PlayStation exclusive hits for £50 this Black Friday

Black Friday sales are really starting to ramp up. If you’re a gamer looking for deals on great titles, then it’s time to take advantage of the sales. Now, you can get your hands on seven hit PS4 games for only £50.

We’ve been scouring the web for best Black Friday deals for you and this gaming bundle has caught our eye.

It includes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which itself includes all three Uncharted games, God of War, God of War 3 Remastered, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Sony PS4 Black Friday Bundle Sony PS4 Black Friday Bundle - Includes a total of seven PS4 games This bundle includes Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (all three Uncharted games,) as well as God of War (2018), God of War 3 remastered, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

This is an amazing collection of games, at a fantastic Black Friday discount.

Starting with God of War 3 Remastered, a modernisation of the 2010 PS3 title, we’ve got an award winning game that critics loved.

It’s a beautiful hack and slash thrill-ride, loosely based on Greek mythology. Players take on the role of exiled former God of War, Kratos. He fights against the betrayal of his father, Zeus.

The game-bundle also features the latest God of War game, from 2018. Another critical hit, this is a great addition to the bundle which sees Kratos in Norway, encountering the gods and monsters of Norse mythology.

The game was a commercial and critical hit, with many reviewers offering up five star reviews. In our four and a half star review, Trusted Reviews said:

“God of War tells a wonderful tale through a beautiful spectrum speckled with more than a few drops of the blood of your enemies. It’s a shame, then, that boss fights have fallen by the wayside at every level to become terribly monotonous – but if that’s the cost of what Santa Monica has built, it’s certainly a price worth paying… God of War is the best in the series.”

Elsewhere in the bundle, there’s Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, which contains all three Uncharted titles. Since the original Uncharted was released Nathan Drake has become a bit of a gaming icon on PlayStation and, if you’re yet to experience the series, or haven’t played it in its entirety, this is a great way to buy in.

Where the first game’s plot reads like an Indiana Jones story of exploration and treasure, the second has a little more of a focus on gun-play and the third opens up the game-world and tries to tell a deep story.

Every instalment is fantastic though, and the opportunity to get your hands on them all at once is not to be missed.

The Last of Us is a famously gripping 2013 survival game that sees players take on the roles of Joel and Ellie as they travel across and attempt to survive a post-apocalyptic USA.

The remastered version included in this bundle has it looking better than ever, for a great price. What’s not to like?

Last up, we’ve got Horizon Zero Dawn, an action RPG released in 2017. Our reviewer, Brett Phipps, described it as “the most gorgeous console game ever made.”

He said: “I didn’t expect Horizon Zero Dawn to be this good. I doubt I’ll be the only one saying they were surprised that the Killzone developer has been able to deliver a game with such breadth, depth, and consistently rewarding gameplay.

“Couple all of that with a compelling story led by an engaging lead protagonist and you have a brilliant game, an absolute must-buy for all PS4 owners.”

Overall then, this is an amazing collection of games. It’s all killer, no filler, and comes at a fantastic Black Friday discount. We think it’s well worth taking advantage of if you’re in the market for a new game or two (or seven!).

