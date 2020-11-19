Bag a smart speaker for just £13.95 with this Google Home Mini offer

Transform your abode into a smart home in time for Christmas with this incredible offer on the Google Home Mini. The smart speaker has been slashed to just £13.95 on eBay but you’ll have to hurry – there’s only a limited number available.

The Home Mini had already seen a huge reduction from its original £50 price point to £17.95 on the seller’s page. Now, for a limited time only, you can save an additional 22% and get it for just £13.95. That’s a £36.05 saving overall, or 72%.

Deal: Get the Google Home Mini for just £13.95 (limited time offer)

While the model featured in the deal is in fact refurbished, the process has been completed by Google itself, ensuring that it’s up to the same standard of quality that Google upholds across its entire product range.

The Home Mini is Google’s small smart speaker and the predecessor to the Google Nest Mini. While the speaker has since been replaced, it remains one of the cheapest and easiest ways to get the Google Assistant working in your home and is an excellent choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home into a smart home in time for the holidays.

The Google Home Mini features a modern fabric finish and touch-sensitive controls as well as voice control. One of the biggest benefits to Google Assistant over Amazon’s Alexa is that it pulls information from the Google search engine, as opposed to Bing. The Assistant is also better at conversation and understanding context.

As for what this tiny smart speaker can do, the Google Home Mini is capable of just about everything the larger Google Home is. You can use commands to set alarms, make shopping lists and ask about the weather. You can even control smart home products from the device, including Philips Hue lights and Hive thermostats. The Home Mini can also be used as a Bluetooth speaker, with support for Spotify and TuneIn.

We enjoyed our time with the Google Home Mini, awarding it four out of five stars. In our review, we surmised:

“If you want to take your first step into the world of smart homes, and you want Google Assistant throughout your house, the Google Home Mini is an affordable way of making that happen”.

If you’re interested in picking up the Google Home Mini for your own home, you’ll want to act fast. Visit eBay today using the link above to get the Google Assistant smart speaker for £13.95 and save 72%.

