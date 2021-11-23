Google only recently released the Pixel 6 but the phone has already seen some impressive discounts this Black Friday.

You can currently bag the device, in any of the three colours, for £26 per month on a 24 month contract.

There’s also a £69 upfront cost, however this has been reduced from £105 for Black Friday.

Over the course of the contract the total price comes to £693. When you consider the phone itself costs £599 to buy outright this shapes up to be a very tempting deal.

For that monthly outlay you’re also getting a rather impressive 105GB of data which, if you’re in the right area, is 5G. This deal is perfect for those who download and stream on the go a lot. There’s also unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

This deal is for the 128GB model and you can choose from the three available colours: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black. The contract is on the Vodafone network.

The Pixel 6 features an excellent rear camera system that shoots some cracking snaps. Spec-wise the phone has a duo of cameras on its rear including a big 50-megapixel main wide sensor (1.2μ pixels, f/1.85, 1/13in sensor) and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view.

There’s also a speedy Tensor chipset, fast wired and wireless charging plus a nice 90Hz 1080p display. It also has a unique design, with a striking visor hiding the rear cameras.

We were impressed with the Pixel 6 when we reviewed it, saying “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

We had extra praise for the slick software and strong cameras along with the neat design.

For more Black Friday deals, see below for our current picks.