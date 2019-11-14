Bag a huge £300 Black Friday discount on this LG SK8 soundbar

Currys PC World is offering an amazing £300 discount on the LG SK8 2.1 Wireless Soundbar with Dolby Atmos in one of the best Black Friday deals live right now. We’ve seen the price take a nosedive, from £599 back in October, now down to only £299.

So, if you want to upgrade your TV and movie experience with better audio, or have a hefty new living room sound system for your music and podcasts, this could be a great deal for you. The Soundbar system can connect to your other devices via HDMI, Bluetooth, or wifi and is great value, especially following this latest discount.

When we reviewed the SK8 last year, we were impressed with the design, sound quality and value. John Archer wrote, in his review: “The LG SK8 is an affordable (£395), 2.1-channel soundbar that ships with a substantial subwoofer and built-in decoding for Dolby Atmos object-based audio.

“The SK8 has something of a ‘beauty and the beast’ vibe about it. The main soundbar is cute: compact (just over 1-metre long and a mere 57.5mm high), nicely rounded on its corners, and attractively finished. The subwoofer, by comparison, is a bit of a lump, best tucked out of sight if possible. Although, to be fair, it feels well built.

“The headline feature is its Dolby Atmos decoding. Obviously, with only three speakers to play with, this Atmos system will rely heavily on ‘virtual’ speaker processing to try to replicate the sense of 3D space Atmos usually delivers via ceiling, side and rear speakers. Just as well that the soundbar and subwoofer both look promisingly powerful, with claimed outputs of 2x80W and 200W respectively.

“Notwithstanding its limited native bass, the soundbar element is much more powerful than it looks. It propels its sound forward boldly, and has enough scale and presence to fill even a pretty large room. Moreover, it does this without the speakers breaking down into distortion or the bodywork starting to rattle or buzz.”

Overall, we were impressed with the soundbar, giving it four stars. It’s a cost effective way to invest in a soundbar and will partner multiple devices well, whether your dying to pump up the volume of your music, or get lost in the soundscape of a great film. With a £300 saving, now might be the time to pounce.

