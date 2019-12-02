Bag a Cyber Monday De’Longhi deal with £84 off this espresso machine 

Black Friday is in the past, but black coffee doesn’t have to be. You can pick up this De’Longhi ECZ351W Scultura espresso machine for less in Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. It’s £115.99, down from £199.99.

We’ve been seeking out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This one offers an £84 saving on a machine that can whip up a variety of appealing coffees.

The Scultura can use ground coffee or ESE pods. It looks nice and, thanks to its steam wand, it can whip up that cappuccino or latte you’ve been craving.

It’s easy to use and, thanks to its large drip tray, it shouldn’t make too much mess in the kitchen.

De’Longhi make some of the best coffee machines going, so you’ll get plenty of use out of this one should you be tempted into a Cyber Monday purchase.

As with most De’Longhi machines it’s quite stylish too, with nice chrome details, so it won’t look out of place on your kitchen counter. It’s compact and will slot in your appliance line-up perfectly, just next to the toaster.

The machine comes with a 14-litre water reservoir, so you won’t have to worry about re-filling the machine after every few cups. It’s fully equipped with a tamper, handle and filters, while three buttons on the front of the machine control its functions.

Operating with only three buttons, one for power, one for coffee, one for steam, means this De’Longhi machine is nice a simple to use.

So, if you want a taste of the barista experience in your own home, without making things over complicated, then this could be the deal for you.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

