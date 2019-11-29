Back of the Black Friday Net — FIFA 20 and a 500GB PS4 for under £200

Black Friday is here and so are the bargains. You can grab this 500GB PS4 with FIFA 20 and a controller for just £199.99. 

We’ve been searching retail sites for the best Black Friday deals and this bundle is one of the best console deals we’ve come across so far. You can grab a current gen console for less than £200, complete with one of the platform’s most popular games.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday Bargain - FIFA 20 and a 500GB PS4

Black Friday PS4 FIFA bundle

Grab this PS4 bundle with FIFA 20 for under £200 this Black Friday.

Argos

|

|

£199.99

View Deal

£199.99

|

|

Argos

The PS4 is a fantastic console that can run demanding, award-winning games, as well as running your favourite streaming sites, movies and much more. We’ve reviewed loads of impressive games on the console and continue to enjoy it.

FIFA 20 is, of course, the latest instalment in the most famous footballing games franchise, FIFA. It received overwhelmingly positive reviews and the series continues to, season after season.

This year, the developers added new features including a ‘Volta’ mode. It’s essentially a ‘FIFA Street’ mode, which sees players take charge of small-sided games with an emphasis on showstopping tricks and footwork in small spaces.

In our review, Max Parker awarded the title four stars and said: “FIFA 20 remains a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever. The addition of Volta adds some much-needed variety and the quick matches filled with skills and elaborate game celebrations are fun.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Black Friday Bargain - FIFA 20 and a 500GB PS4

Black Friday PS4 FIFA bundle

Grab this PS4 bundle with FIFA 20 for under £200 this Black Friday.

Argos

|

|

£199.99

View Deal

£199.99

|

|

Argos

“I’m not sold on all the gameplay tweaks, however, and the additions to Career mode feel slightly dull. Still, if you’ve picked up FIFA every year then you’re most likely going to like what’s on offer here, even if the package feels very familiar.”

So, if you’re in the market for a new console and you love football, or at least the FIFA franchise, then this could be an amazing Black Friday bargain for you.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

George Storr
Staff Writer
George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…
George Storr

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor