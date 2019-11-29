Black Friday is here and so are the bargains. You can grab this 500GB PS4 with FIFA 20 and a controller for just £199.99.

We’ve been searching retail sites for the best Black Friday deals and this bundle is one of the best console deals we’ve come across so far. You can grab a current gen console for less than £200, complete with one of the platform’s most popular games.

Black Friday Bargain - FIFA 20 and a 500GB PS4 Black Friday PS4 FIFA bundle Grab this PS4 bundle with FIFA 20 for under £200 this Black Friday.

The PS4 is a fantastic console that can run demanding, award-winning games, as well as running your favourite streaming sites, movies and much more. We’ve reviewed loads of impressive games on the console and continue to enjoy it.

FIFA 20 is, of course, the latest instalment in the most famous footballing games franchise, FIFA. It received overwhelmingly positive reviews and the series continues to, season after season.

This year, the developers added new features including a ‘Volta’ mode. It’s essentially a ‘FIFA Street’ mode, which sees players take charge of small-sided games with an emphasis on showstopping tricks and footwork in small spaces.

In our review, Max Parker awarded the title four stars and said: “FIFA 20 remains a gorgeous and fun-to-play football game that’s as addictive as ever. The addition of Volta adds some much-needed variety and the quick matches filled with skills and elaborate game celebrations are fun.

“I’m not sold on all the gameplay tweaks, however, and the additions to Career mode feel slightly dull. Still, if you’ve picked up FIFA every year then you’re most likely going to like what’s on offer here, even if the package feels very familiar.”

So, if you’re in the market for a new console and you love football, or at least the FIFA franchise, then this could be an amazing Black Friday bargain for you.

