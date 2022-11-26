 large image

Avoid the Apple price rises with this iPad Mini Black Friday deal

Apple upped a load of its prices a few months ago, including hefty rises to the entire iPad family – but you don’t need to pay that to bag yourself an iPad Mini.

When it launched, the iPad Mini 6 was £479, however try to buy it directly from Apple now and you’d end up paying £569. That’s too much in our eyes.

This Amazon deal not only ditches that hefty price rise, but it also chops an extra £20 off the original price. That means you can bag the iPad Mini 6 for £459 – a 19% saving from Apple’s current price.

This is a great little tablet that’s the perfect addition to any bag. It has a wonderful screen, snappy processor, huge swathes of supported apps and comes with 64GB of internal storage. You could even add an Apple Pencil to the package and turn this into a very smart notebook.

In our review we praised the modern design, excellent speed throughout and the sharp screen. We even called it the ‘The iPad Mini 6 is easily the best small tablet around’.

