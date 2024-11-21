Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Audible’s Black Friday offer is perfect for readers and non-readers alike

There are plenty of benefits to reading, whether you’re doing it to learn something or for pleasure. However, there aren’t always enough hours in the day to stop and pick up a good book – this is where Audible comes in. 

Audible is packed with audiobooks and podcasts across a wide range of genres to get you listening whether you’re at home, at work, in the car or at the gym. 

It’s also ridiculously cheap this Black Friday. Sign up to Audible today and you’ll pay just 99p a month for the first three months of your subscription. Just make sure to cancel once those three months are up if you don’t want to continue your subscription at the usual £7.99 a month rate. 

Try Audible for just 99p a month this Black Friday

Try Audible for just 99p a month this Black Friday

Looking for the best way to read a book while you cook, shop and work out? Amazon has reduced the price of its Audible podcast and audiobook subscription to just 99p/month for three months. This offer gives you access to the Audible Plus catalogue and comes with a free £10 voucher to put toward your first download.

  • Amazon
  • £7.99/month
  • 99p/month for three months
View Deal

Not only is this a fantastic way to trial the service for less than a pound a month, but Amazon is also throwing in a £10 Audible voucher to sweeten the deal. This can be exchanged for any book you wish to download and keep. 

Head to Amazon today to save £21 over the course of your three-month Audible trial and receive a £10 voucher on top of these savings. 

Audible is an audiobook platform from Amazon. 

Signing up for Audible grants you unlimited access to the Audible Plus catalogue of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks, as well as one free credit a month to spend on any title you want to download and keep (worth £7.99). This is alongside the £10 voucher Amazon is giving away with its 99p/month trial. 

Current bestsellers on the platform include Miranda Hart’s I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, Richard Osman’s We Solve Murders and Bob Mortimer’s The Hotel Avocado

The Audible app, meanwhile, is available on iOS, Android, Alexa-powered smart speakers, Fire TV devices, tablets and more. 

Prefer to read your books the old-fashioned way? The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition e-reader has received a £35 discount this Black Friday. 

