Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Audible is my favourite subscription – this 99p Black Friday deals makes it ridiculously cheap

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Delve into the Audible app and it gives you the amount of time you’ve spent listening – for me, that sits at around four months. That’s a lot of time spent listening to Audible’s array of audiobooks over the past decade, so it should come as no surprise I am a huge fan of this Black Friday deal

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get Audible for just 99p a month for three months. Less than £3 for three months of this fantastic service? Can’t say fairer than that.

In addition, Amazon is offering a £10 Audible voucher to new subscribers. While there’s plenty of free content available to Audible subscribers, this voucher will allow you to purchase additional audiobooks for keeps. Always welcome.

Audible 99p Black Friday Deal

Audible 99p Black Friday Deal

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get Audible for just 99p a month for three months. Less than £3 for three months of this fantastic service? Can’t say fairer than that.

  • Amazon
  • £10 voucher
  • 99p a month for three months
View Deal

An Audible subscription offers you unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. It also grants you one credit per month for a title to download and keep. The great thing about Audible is that once you’ve redeemed a token on a book, that is yours to keep – even if your subscription elapses and you decide to not pay the standard £7.99 monthly fee once your Black Friday period has ended.

There are also exclusive member-only deals to be had – typically reductions or 2-for-1 sales, so that £10 voucher could come in handy for quickly expanding your library.

Just to reiterate, this Black Friday deal is for new customers only. If you’ve signed up for the Audible service previously, you likely won’t be able to take advantage.

You can keep an eye on Amazon’s vast array of Black Friday deals on our dedicated Amazon Black Friday Deals Live page or an overall look at all the best Black Friday deals. You can see a few of the Black Friday highlights below.

You might like…

Last chance to get the most underrated Kindle e-reader with a big Cyber Monday discount

Last chance to get the most underrated Kindle e-reader with a big Cyber Monday discount

Thomas Deehan 8 mins ago
Time is running out to take advantage of Amazon’s sensational AirTag deal

Time is running out to take advantage of Amazon’s sensational AirTag deal

Max Parker 49 mins ago
Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Colorsoft: Which is our Cyber Monday pick?

Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite or Kindle Colorsoft: Which is our Cyber Monday pick?

Max Parker 54 mins ago
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Last chance on hundreds of deals

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2024 Live: Last chance on hundreds of deals

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals UK 2024: PS5, Ninja, Fire Stick and AirPods Pro

Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals UK 2024: PS5, Ninja, Fire Stick and AirPods Pro

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Stock up on Philips Hue colour bulbs on Cyber Monday

Stock up on Philips Hue colour bulbs on Cyber Monday

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access