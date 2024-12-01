Audible is my favourite subscription – this 99p Black Friday deals makes it ridiculously cheap

Delve into the Audible app and it gives you the amount of time you’ve spent listening – for me, that sits at around four months. That’s a lot of time spent listening to Audible’s array of audiobooks over the past decade, so it should come as no surprise I am a huge fan of this Black Friday deal

For a limited time only, you can sign up and get Audible for just 99p a month for three months. Less than £3 for three months of this fantastic service? Can’t say fairer than that.

In addition, Amazon is offering a £10 Audible voucher to new subscribers. While there’s plenty of free content available to Audible subscribers, this voucher will allow you to purchase additional audiobooks for keeps. Always welcome.

£10 voucher

99p a month for three months View Deal

An Audible subscription offers you unlimited access to thousands of Audible Originals, podcasts and audiobooks. It also grants you one credit per month for a title to download and keep. The great thing about Audible is that once you’ve redeemed a token on a book, that is yours to keep – even if your subscription elapses and you decide to not pay the standard £7.99 monthly fee once your Black Friday period has ended.

There are also exclusive member-only deals to be had – typically reductions or 2-for-1 sales, so that £10 voucher could come in handy for quickly expanding your library.

Just to reiterate, this Black Friday deal is for new customers only. If you’ve signed up for the Audible service previously, you likely won’t be able to take advantage.

You can keep an eye on Amazon’s vast array of Black Friday deals on our dedicated Amazon Black Friday Deals Live page or an overall look at all the best Black Friday deals. You can see a few of the Black Friday highlights below.