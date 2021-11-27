 large image

At just £699, the Surface Laptop 4 is a Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Surface Laptop 4 only launched earlier this year, yet has already seen a hefty price cut thanks to the Black Friday sale.

Over at John Lewis, the entry-level Surface Laptop 4 is available for just £699, despite packing impressive specs that make it a great option for students and office work.

Surface Laptop 4 sees a massive Black Friday price cut

Surface Laptop 4 sees a massive Black Friday price cut

The Surface Laptop 4 laptop has seen a massive £200 price cut, making Microsoft’s latest clamshell laptop available for just £699. The discounted Surface Laptop features a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 13-inch ‎2496 x 1664 touchscreen display.

  • John Lewis
  • Save £200
  • Now £699
View Deal

The laptop’s specs include a Ryzen 5 CPU, 13-inch Full HD+ display and 8GB of storage. It even features a touchscreen, so you can scroll and zoom by simply swiping the 13-inch panel.

The biggest issue with this configuration of the Surface Laptop 4 is that it only features 128GB of storage, which may make it difficult to store your entire library of photos and videos on the hard drive. However, we don’t think this should be a deal breaker at this price, as you can use cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox.

This is also an ideal laptop for working on the go or carrying in a bag during the commute, as it weighs just 1.26kg and measures in at 14.7mm thin.

Battery life is great too, lasting around 11 hours in our benchmark test during the review process. This means you should be safe assured that the Surface Laptop 4 can survive a typical working day without needing to be plugged into the mains.

We gave the Surface Laptop 4 a 3.5 out of 5 rating, and said in our verdict: “The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is a good laptop, but it feels generic compared to its rivals with a processor upgrade its only real upgrade over the Surface Laptop 3. It looks outdated with its chunky bezel and lacks a fingerprint reader. Despite these shortcomings it still offers reasonable value at this price.”

However, that review was based on the original price. Now it’s a couple hundred quid cheaper, it represents far better value, especially since its significantly cheaper than the likes of the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Air.

As such, the Surface Laptop 4 may well be one of the best laptop bargains of the Black Friday weekend. And if you’re on the lookout for even more deals, check out our Black Friday hub.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
