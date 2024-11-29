Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

One of the best graphics cards for 1440p gaming is now ridiculously cheap

Luke Baker By Luke Baker

If you’re weighing up graphics card options, the RTX 4070 Super might just be the sweet spot. It’s the perfect balance of price and performance, especially with a deal like this.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC is down to just £544 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It was already great value at full price, but now it’s all the more tempting.

Get your hands on an Asus RTX 4070 Super for just £544

Get your hands on an Asus RTX 4070 Super for just £544

The RTX 4070 Super delivers amazing gaming performance at 1440p and it’s pretty impressive at 4K, too. If your rig needs an upgrade, this amazing deal on Asus’s RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC gives you top-notch performance at an affordable price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £696
  • £544.52
View Deal

If you have a 1440p monitor, and you’re seeking high framerates with ray tracing enabled, this is a great tool for the job. In our testing, we found that it even impresses at 4K. Almost every title we tested achieved around 50/60fps with ray tracing disabled. It’s incredible considering this card is available for around half the price of the 4080 Super.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC sports a compact 2.5-slot cooler with twin Axial-tech fans to keep it cool under load. It’s much smaller than a lot of its triple-fan competition, and if you have a more petite case, this is likely to fit without issue.

Despite being a smaller card, it’s no less premium than its larger siblings. You can still expect a slick design with high-end elements like a reinforced metal backplate, stainless steel bracket and dual ball fan bearings.

Asus’s software makes it super easy to configure your performance levels and control the fans to optimise for lower noise. To sweeten the deal, you even get a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud, so you can convince your partner that this is a “work tool” rather than something to fuel your Valorant addiction.

If you’re ready to upgrade your rig, jump over to Amazon and bag a Black Friday bargain. This popular card will likely return to its usual selling price before too long.

You might like…

One of last year’s best phones is super affordable with this Tesco Mobile deal

One of last year’s best phones is super affordable with this Tesco Mobile deal

Nick Rayner 14 mins ago
These are the best DualSense controller deals for Black Friday

These are the best DualSense controller deals for Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
You can get 50% off the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds this Black Friday

You can get 50% off the Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds this Black Friday

Jon Mundy 29 mins ago
Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Amazon US has the iPad Air M2 Black Friday deal we’ve been looking for

Hannah Davies 35 mins ago
Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Give your gaming PC a Black Friday upgrade with this incredible MSI RTX 4080 Super deal

Luke Baker 58 mins ago
The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

The DualSense Edge is cheaper than ever for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Luke Baker
By Luke Baker

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access