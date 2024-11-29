One of the best graphics cards for 1440p gaming is now ridiculously cheap

If you’re weighing up graphics card options, the RTX 4070 Super might just be the sweet spot. It’s the perfect balance of price and performance, especially with a deal like this.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC is down to just £544 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. It was already great value at full price, but now it’s all the more tempting.

Get your hands on an Asus RTX 4070 Super for just £544 The RTX 4070 Super delivers amazing gaming performance at 1440p and it’s pretty impressive at 4K, too. If your rig needs an upgrade, this amazing deal on Asus’s RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC gives you top-notch performance at an affordable price. Amazon

Was £696

£544.52 View Deal

If you have a 1440p monitor, and you’re seeking high framerates with ray tracing enabled, this is a great tool for the job. In our testing, we found that it even impresses at 4K. Almost every title we tested achieved around 50/60fps with ray tracing disabled. It’s incredible considering this card is available for around half the price of the 4080 Super.

The Asus GeForce RTX 4070 Super Dual Evo OC sports a compact 2.5-slot cooler with twin Axial-tech fans to keep it cool under load. It’s much smaller than a lot of its triple-fan competition, and if you have a more petite case, this is likely to fit without issue.

Despite being a smaller card, it’s no less premium than its larger siblings. You can still expect a slick design with high-end elements like a reinforced metal backplate, stainless steel bracket and dual ball fan bearings.

Asus’s software makes it super easy to configure your performance levels and control the fans to optimise for lower noise. To sweeten the deal, you even get a free month of Adobe Creative Cloud, so you can convince your partner that this is a “work tool” rather than something to fuel your Valorant addiction.

If you’re ready to upgrade your rig, jump over to Amazon and bag a Black Friday bargain. This popular card will likely return to its usual selling price before too long.