Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 price slashed in early Black Friday deal

Our favourite gaming laptop of the year – the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 – has seen a whopping £120 slashed off the price in a Laptops Direct Black Friday deal.

This Asus Zephyrus G14 offer is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday 2020 deals yet, seeing the excellent gaming laptop available for just £949.97.

Deal: Get Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for just £949.89 with ‘ASUSFND’ code

The model in question does admittedly only have a GTX 1650 graphics card, which isn’t the most powerful GPU currently available. However, it should still be able to run the majority of AAA games, albeit with a reduced frame rate and graphics settings.

The Zephyrus G14 configuration on offer also features an AMD Ryzen 4600H processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The most impressive quality, however, is the ultra-portable chassis that weighs just 1.6kg. Considering most laptops weigh in excess of 2kg, this really is a remarkable feature and a major boon for those who want to game on the go.

We gave the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 a five-star rating when we reviewed it earlier this year. In our verdict, we said: “The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 may not be the most powerful gaming laptop you can buy, but we reckon it’s the best.”

It’s worth noting that this laptop lacks a webcam, so if Zoom video calls are a priority for your work or education, you’ll need to purchase a separate one. It’s also missing flashy RGB lighting, which may disappoint those who want the most extravagant system possible.

But if you’re looking for a gaming laptop capable of running any games you fancy, while also being light enough to port around on the regular, we strongly recommend checking out this super Black Friday deal.

