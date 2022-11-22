Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sees mega Black Friday discount

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the most popular gaming laptops around, flaunting both a portable design and powerful performance. And now Amazon has given the laptop a mega £300 price cut.

The model on offer usually costs £1799.99 on Amazon, but the Black Friday sale has seen that price drop down to a much more affordable £1499.99. If you’ve had your eye on this laptop, this is the perfect time to hit checkout.

There are plenty of other fantastic Black Friday offers right now too, with discounts for the likes of games consoles, smartphones, laptops, televisions and more. You can check out the best Black Friday deals so far by clicking the link.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop on offer packs impressive specs, including an AMD Ryzen R7-6800HS processor and AMD RX 6800S GPU. That’s enough power to play any game at the 1920 x 1200 screen resolution.

The gaming laptop also has a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth motion which is important for online shooters, as well as 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and LED Matrix Lighting on the lid for some flashy custom animations.

We haven’t reviewed this exact model, but gave the 2021 iteration a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is an excellent option for those who want to game and work on their laptop.”

It also has a webcam integrated in the top screen bezel, amending our biggest gripe with preceding models.

And as you can see from the price-tracing Keepa app below, this model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has rarely been cheaper on Amazon. That price is likely to shoot back up once the Black Friday deals end, so it’s worth hitting checkout sooner rather than later.

