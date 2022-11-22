 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sees mega Black Friday discount

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the most popular gaming laptops around, flaunting both a portable design and powerful performance. And now Amazon has given the laptop a mega £300 price cut.

The model on offer usually costs £1799.99 on Amazon, but the Black Friday sale has seen that price drop down to a much more affordable £1499.99. If you’ve had your eye on this laptop, this is the perfect time to hit checkout.

There are plenty of other fantastic Black Friday offers right now too, with discounts for the likes of games consoles, smartphones, laptops, televisions and more. You can check out the best Black Friday deals so far by clicking the link.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sees a mega Black Friday discount

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sees a mega Black Friday discount

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has seen a mega £300 slashed off price, making the gaming laptop cheaper than ever.

  • Amazon
  • Save £300
  • Now £1,499.99
View Deal

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop on offer packs impressive specs, including an AMD Ryzen R7-6800HS processor and AMD RX 6800S GPU. That’s enough power to play any game at the 1920 x 1200 screen resolution.

The gaming laptop also has a 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth motion which is important for online shooters, as well as 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and LED Matrix Lighting on the lid for some flashy custom animations.

We haven’t reviewed this exact model, but gave the 2021 iteration a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021) is an excellent option for those who want to game and work on their laptop.”

It also has a webcam integrated in the top screen bezel, amending our biggest gripe with preceding models.

And as you can see from the price-tracing Keepa app below, this model of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has rarely been cheaper on Amazon. That price is likely to shoot back up once the Black Friday deals end, so it’s worth hitting checkout sooner rather than later.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Smart home enthusiasts need to pick up this Philips Hue Lightstrip deal before Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 11 mins ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Huge savings on consoles, games and controllers

Ryan Jones 22 mins ago
The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

The Nothing Ear (1) have a juicy Black Friday discount that’s hard to pass up

Hannah Davies 43 mins ago
This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

This Black Friday deal gets you over £100 off the Sennheiser Momentum 3

Peter Phelps 48 mins ago
Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 2 hours ago
OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

OnePlus 10 Pro gets huge price cut – but you’ll need to act quickly

Peter Phelps 2 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.