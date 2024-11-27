Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

The Black Friday sales are in full swing ahead of the big day later this week, with discounts on products of all shapes and sizes, from smart home tech to laptops. If you do have a new laptop on your Black Friday wishlist, we’ve found a nice deal on Asus’ OLED-enabled Vivobook at Amazon.

Amazon is currently offering £30 off the budget-friendly Asus Vivobook 15 which brings the price down to an even more affordable £469.99. That’ll net you the Full HD model with an OLED screen, complete with a capable Intel i5-12500H, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to boot.

Though it might not be a massive saving compared to its RRP, it makes the affordable Windows 11 laptop all the more tempting – especially when combined with elements like an OLED display not usually seen at its price point, delivering those vibrant colours and inky blacks that the screen tech is known for. That should make the Vivobook just as great for watching movies as browsing the web.

The combination of Intel’s 4.5GHz i5-12500H CPU and a healthy 16GB of RAM means the Vivobook should fly when powering day-to-day tasks like word processing and web browsing, making it the ideal companion for school or work without breaking the bank. The 1TB SSD also provides ample storage, which should be enough for most people to store apps, photos, videos and other files.

Unlike some more premium laptops, the Vivobook also offers a smattering of ports along its sides, including a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI output and an audio combo jack, allowing you to easily connect to accessories and external displays without scrambling for a USB-C dock.

Throw in impressive durability with military-grade US MIL-STD 810H certification and you’ve got a great workhorse of a laptop that certainly won’t break the bank.