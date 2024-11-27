Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales are in full swing ahead of the big day later this week, with discounts on products of all shapes and sizes, from smart home tech to laptops. If you do have a new laptop on your Black Friday wishlist, we’ve found a nice deal on Asus’ OLED-enabled Vivobook at Amazon.

Amazon is currently offering £30 off the budget-friendly Asus Vivobook 15 which brings the price down to an even more affordable £469.99. That’ll net you the Full HD model with an OLED screen, complete with a capable Intel i5-12500H, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to boot. 

Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

Asus’ OLED Vivobook laptop is down to an affordable price for Black Friday

Get Asus’ OLED-toting Vivobook 15 laptop for just £469.99 this Black Friday. That’s a tempting price for a laptop that comes with an Intel i5, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD.

  • Amazon
  • £30 off
  • £469.99
View Deal

Though it might not be a massive saving compared to its RRP, it makes the affordable Windows 11 laptop all the more tempting –  especially when combined with elements like an OLED display not usually seen at its price point, delivering those vibrant colours and inky blacks that the screen tech is known for. That should make the Vivobook just as great for watching movies as browsing the web. 

The combination of Intel’s 4.5GHz i5-12500H CPU and a healthy 16GB of RAM means the Vivobook should fly when powering day-to-day tasks like word processing and web browsing, making it the ideal companion for school or work without breaking the bank. The 1TB SSD also provides ample storage, which should be enough for most people to store apps, photos, videos and other files. 

Unlike some more premium laptops, the Vivobook also offers a smattering of ports along its sides, including a USB-C port, two USB-A ports, a full-size HDMI output and an audio combo jack, allowing you to easily connect to accessories and external displays without scrambling for a USB-C dock. 

Throw in impressive durability with military-grade US MIL-STD 810H certification and you’ve got a great workhorse of a laptop that certainly won’t break the bank. 

You might like…

Best Sky Glass Black Friday deals: Save on these entertainment discounts

Best Sky Glass Black Friday deals: Save on these entertainment discounts

Kob Monney 17 mins ago
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Black Friday deal is making a mockery of Apple

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab Black Friday deal is making a mockery of Apple

Jessica Gorringe 21 mins ago
Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Black Friday Nespresso machine deals don’t get much better than this

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

The Galaxy Watch FE’s latest price cut makes it the best value wearable this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

The fan-favourite Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is a steal on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access