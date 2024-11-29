Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

You can grab a 14-inch Asus Chromebook for just £129 in the Black Friday sales

Luke Baker By Luke Baker

The Asus Chromebook 14 CX1 is astonishingly cheap at MSRP, but this Black Friday deal makes it more affordable than ever. If you’re looking for a cheap notebook with a sizable screen, look no further.

Amazon has slashed £100 off of this 14-inch Chromebook for Black Friday, and it can now be yours for just £129. That’s a wildly low price for a laptop with a 14-inch full HD display and Google’s user-friendly lightweight operating system.

The Asus Chromebook 14 CX1 is on sale for just £129

If you’re looking for a basic laptop for productivity and content consumption, this is the deal for you. The Asus Chromebook 14 CX1 is at an astonishingly low price for Black Friday, and despite being cheap, it still offers a spacious 1080p display and all-day battery life.

Of course, at a price like this, you shouldn’t expect top-of-the-line performance, but if you just need a basic system for emails, content consumption and maybe your kid’s homework, this will get the job done handily.

Many Chromebook models tend to be on the smaller side, but the Chromebook 14 CX1 offers a spacious display that’s just as handy for watching Netflix as it is for getting work done. If you have an elderly relative with poor eyesight, a screen like this could be just the ticket.

We tested the 15.6-inch version, and while we weren’t blown away by the performance, we found it to be a decent budget option with ample connectivity and a respectable battery life of around 10 hours on a charge.

This model is lightweight and portable, weighing just 1.47kg, and it’s hardy enough to withstand life on the go, as it has a MIL-STD 810H3 US military rating for durability. Combine this with speedy Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and you’ve got a great tool for portable productivity.

If the Asus Chromebook 14 CX1 sounds like the right model for your needs, you should act fast. Deals like this are too good to last, and this machine is very likely to increase in price once the Black Friday sale ends. Check it out on Amazon now.

