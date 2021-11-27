Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is probably one of the better games in the long-running Ubisoft series and you can get in on some Viking RPG action for a reasonable price this Black Friday.

It’s currently available from Amazon for your PS5 at a price of £22.99, allowing you to save a third on its usual £33.99 price point.

If you’re into the Assassin’s Creed series of games or you fancy trying some new games for your PS5, then we’d suggest picking this one up.

Nab yourself Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for just £22.99 in this Black Friday deal You can get yourself one of the latest Assassin’s Creed titles at the bargain-basement price of £23.99 for your PS5, marking out a 32% saving on its usual £33.99 price. Amazon

Was £33.99

Now £22.99 View Deal

The Assassin’s Creed series is one of those game series that has always done a fantastic job of plonking you down within a whole host of historical periods. Valhalla is no different with its Viking settings deep in the heart of Medieval England, looking brilliant in both 1440p and 4K.

For an AC game though, the notion of it being a historical RPG title has taken centre stage as opposed to the usual third-person stealth-them-up that Creed games of old were. This means it feels a little different to other entries, but there’s still the usual fun hand-to-hand combat mechanics that made the older games fantastic present here in Valhalla, which is nice to see.

And if you were still in any doubt about how good this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla deal is, have a nose at the Keepa graph below that shows you its current price is the lowest it has been for quite a while:

The addition of a new stamina bar does take some getting used to, with the notion of spamming the strike button to defeat enemies not as effective as it once was. Valhalla teaches you the notion of good combat practice, to block and parry more, so to build up stamina for a big charged attack. What this results in is more cinematic fighting action as opposed to an all-out brawl.

There have also been some newer, heavier and more difficult enemies to defeat alongside the traditional swathes of standard guides that usually fall at the drop of a hat. What you’ll find here are some rather agile spearman and goliath soldiers with some heavier weaponry. It keeps you on your toes and forces you to think a bit differently about how best to defeat such enemies.

Nab yourself Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for just £22.99 in this Black Friday deal You can get yourself one of the latest Assassin’s Creed titles at the bargain-basement price of £23.99 for your PS5, marking out a 32% saving on its usual £33.99 price. Amazon

Was £33.99

Now £22.99 View Deal

If you’re in the market for a new Creed game to occupy your mind with fun combat, gorgeous visuals and a slightly different feeling to it, then Valhalla is worth a go. Or, if you simply want some new games to go with your PS5, this is a great place to start.

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals, have a gander below at some of the other discounts we’ve found, with amazing offers that cover everything tech, from other laptops to brilliant headphones and vacuum cleaners.