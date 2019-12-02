Arlo Pro price crash: Amazon’s lopped £200 off one of the best smart home security kits

Amazon has slashed over £200 off the price of the Arlo Pro security kit, this Cyber Monday.

The deal lets you grab the the Arlo Pro VMS4330 security kit, which comes with three cameras and the main hub, for £449. That’s a huge £230 saving on the kit’s regular RRP.

The deal’s live now and set to run until the end of Cyber Monday later today. We’d recommend you jump on it sooner rather than later as the Arlo Pro is one of the best smart home security kits we’ve tested in recent years.

During our review we found the kit is wonderfully intuitive to setup and a great way to monitor your home while out and about. It’s also full of useful features for power users like geofencing and advanced IFTTT and Apple Homekit support.

As we noted in our Arlo Pro review:

“The Arlo ecosystem is one of the finest out there for hardcore home-security aficionados. The Arlo Pro fits into the company’s offering very nicely indeed, offering a reliable and long-lasting outdoor camera that won’t fail at the first sign of moisture. Along with a good app and great-value subscription options, it’s an excellent buy.”

Our only issue with the Arlo Pro during testing was its fairly hefty price tag – on this deal that’s not a concern though. Make no mistake, you won’t find a better smart home security deal this Cyber Monday.

The Arlo Pro is one of many bits of smart home kit to get a massive discount this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We’ve also seen great price drops on Ring video doorbells, Amazon Echo speakers and Lenovo Smart Displays. Make sure to bookmark and keep checking Trusted Reviews’ best Cyber Monday deals page for our team of experts’ pick of the best.

