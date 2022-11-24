 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Argos has reduced this large Instant Vortex air fryer to its lowest price for Black Friday

Peter Phelps
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you’re looking for a handy home appliance this Black Friday week, then the Instant Vortex may be a good choice, as it’s available for its lowest-ever price.

Air fryers are an increasingly popular appliance for cooking your food at home, and that’s why this deal on the Instant Vortex ClearCook air fryer is likely to be a big hit; it’s now available to buy for just £169, which is its lowest-ever price.

If you’re looking for more deals besides this one, then we’ve got you covered with a very wide selection of offers across a range of different products to buy, including tech such as smartphones and laptops. Just visit our liveblog to see the best Black Friday deals published as soon as they come in, with tempting savings available for everybody.

The capacity of this air fryer is 7.6L, and you can cook 5-6 portions at a time, so it’s ideal if you’ve got a big order to fill. With this being the air fryer’s lowest ever price, it’s well worth a look if you need one for your kitchen.

Get the Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Air Fryer for just £169

Get the Instant Vortex ClearCook 7.6L Air Fryer for just £169

Argos is selling the large Instant Vortex air fryer for £169, which is its lowest price ever. It’s got two drawers, so you can cook different foods at the same time, for up to 6 people.

  • Argos
  • Lowest Price Ever
  • Now £169
View Deal

Reviews for this air fryer on Argos’ website seem to be overwhelmingly positive, with 99% of customers recommending it. One customer wrote: “Can cook different food items in each part at different temperatures. Neat, fits under kitchen cupboards with space all around. Haven’t used oven since purchase.” Another contributor wrote “Really pleased with this air fryer, it’s easy quick and the food is better than the previous fryer we had. Could do with some starter recipes and a more comprehensive manual.”

If you’re looking for yet more offers and deals on a range of different products, we’ve compiled a few of the best we’ve come across in the list below which includes deals for smartphones, consoles, and speakers among some of the available tech products with big reductions.

Best Black Friday Deals

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

