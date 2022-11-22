 large image

Argos has dropped another air fryer bargain for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

This is the lowest price we’ve seen on Argos for the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer, making this the perfect time to buy.

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances, especially with deals like these. We’ve found this incredible discount on the Philips Essential XL Air Fryer, which is the lowest price Argos has ever sold it for at just £150.

If you’re after even more deals, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals round-up, which will be updated throughout the entire sale every time we find another great discount. Plus, if you’re specifically in the market for an air fryer and want to see what else is on offer, take a gander at our best Black Friday Air Fryer deals for even more choices.

This air fryer has a capacity of 6.2 litres, which is ideal for larger families or people who want to cook their meals in batches. The measurements for this device come in at 36.7 x 38.8 x 38.8cm, meaning that it is on the bigger side but it should be able to comfortably fit on most countertops without issue.

The Philips Essential XL air fryer is now at its lowest price thanks to Black Friday

It’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen, as this Philips Essential Air Fryer is now just £150 thanks to the Argos Black Friday sale.

If you’re not familiar with air fryers, they use rapid air circulation to cook your food, with Philips claiming that this model can cook food 40% faster than other traditional methods like an oven, meaning that you will be getting the benefit of using less energy and saving power. They also require less oil, so that you can create healthier meals while still indulging in the foods you love.

The reviews for this product are overwhelmingly positive on Argos, with many people claiming that it cooked food faster and to a higher quality than their oven. Moreover, one person commented that it “feels a lot better quality than other air fryers” on the market, meaning that it can stay a staple in your kitchen for many years to come.

We can’t guarantee that this deal will last too much longer, so if you’re interested in upgrading your kitchen with affordable tech before the winter holidays come around, you may want to jump on this now before it’s gone.

