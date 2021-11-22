Argos’ Black Friday sale nets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £329
Looking to upgrade to 4K this Black Friday? Then you’ll be pleased to hear the 50-inch Toshiba 50UL2163DBC’s price has dropped to just £329 in Argos’ annual sale.
The UL21 only launched this year, but it’s already seen its price reduced to £329 in the sales. That’s a £20 saving on the £349 50-inch 4K TV. This is money you could pocket for your Christmas shopping or put it toward a streaming stick – like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K – to get access to apps like Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus on your brand new TV.
Get a 50-inch Toshiba TV for just £329 with Argos
The Toshiba 50UL2163DBC has been reduced to just £329 in Argos’ Black Friday sale. That’s a £20 saving on the £349 2021 50-inch 4K TV.
- Argos
- Was £349
- Now £329
The UL21 is a 50-inch Toshiba TV released in 2021.
The TV features an LED display with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision, allowing for brighter whites and more intense colours.
The TV also takes advantage of a number of features powered by Toshiba’s TRU Picture technology. This includes TRU Resolution, which works to upscale non-4K content for a more refined image, and TRU Micro Dimming, which improves contrast across the image.
There’s also support for Dolby Atmos audio, giving the TV a more cinematic and immersive sound.
As far as streaming goes, there’s plenty to watch on the UL21. The BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ITV Hub, My5, All 4 and YouTube apps are packed with popular shows and movies and the TV is also compatible with Freeview Play, allowing you to view live, catch-up and on-demand content on the TV.
While the Toshiba comes with a remote, you also have the option to control it hands-free. All you need is a compatible Google or Amazon smart speaker to search for content and control playback with your voice.
If you’re searching for a 4K TV this Black Friday, the 50-inch Toshiba 50UL2163DBC is a fantastic option. Head over to Argos now to save £20 on the £349 TV and get it for just £329 while this offer lasts.
You can also visit our guide to find more of the best Black Friday deals available right now.