Apple’s iMac has received a jaw-dropping Black Friday discount

Apple’s high performance all-in-one desktop computer has seen its price slashed for Black Friday, so grab it while stocks last.

It’s rare to see heavy discounts on Apple products over Black Friday, but fortunately we’ve spotted a wonderful exception to that rule, as the brand’s brilliant iMac has been reduced by £200 in this great deal from John Lewis.

Save £200 on the iMac with this awesome deal The 2020 iMac is available with £200 off the usual price, and that’s not all. You can also get 3 months of free Apple TV+, and 2 months of free Apple Fitness+ if you’ve got an Apple Watch. This versatile all-in-one desktop computer won’t disappoint you, especially at this bargain price. John Lewis

Was £1119, now £899 View Deal

Apple’s home computers are renowned for their fantastic performance, and the 2020 iMac is certainly no exception.

The design is elegant, the screen is beautifully sharp with pleasingly punchy colours, while there are some practical touches such as the inclusion of many different types of ports that make it highly versatile too.

The internals, particularly the 10th gen Intel processor, make this a very speedy machine, and the SSD storage is very nippy to access as well. This version packs 8GB of RAM and a 256GB hard drive.

There are also a few optional extras available with this deal which are bound to make it an even bigger hit among Apple aficionados; you can get 3 months free Apple TV+ and 2 months free Apple Fitness+ with this purchase.

Save £200 on the iMac with this awesome deal The 2020 iMac is available with £200 off the usual price, and that’s not all. You can also get 3 months of free Apple TV+, and 2 months of free Apple Fitness+ if you’ve got an Apple Watch. This versatile all-in-one desktop computer won’t disappoint you, especially at this bargain price. John Lewis

Was £1119, now £899 View Deal

This brilliant Black Friday deal should see you set if you’re looking for a high performance desktop, and if you’re looking for more deals on top tech products then check out our best Black Friday deals page for the best offers around right now.