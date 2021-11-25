 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Apple’s HomePod Mini gets hefty Black Friday price slash

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

The HomePod Mini is one of our favourite smart speakers available right now and it’s an even better deal with this Black Friday saving.

Currently, in the Currys Black Friday sale, you can save £20 on the dinky spherical speaker.

That brings the previous price of £89 down to £69, making it a seriously tempting speaker deal. This is for the grey version of the HomePod Mini.

You can even pair two HomePod Mini speakers together to give you stereo sound, or connect them up to an Apple TV.

The main function though is as a smart speaker and the HomePod Mini is Apple’s rival to the Google Home and Amazon Echo Dot. It’s powered by the Siri assistant and you can ask it questions by using the wake word ‘Hey Siri’. These questions can include basic things like ‘What’s the weather like’ and control over your smart home.

Where the HomePod Mini impresses though is in its sound quality. This is one excellent sounding mini speaker that pumps out audio far outperforming its size. It works best with Apple Music, but other services like Spotify work too via AirPlay 2.

We gave the HomePod Mini a perfect five-star review, with home tech expert David Ludlow saying “A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does. With poise and balance, this speaker can handle everything you throw at it, delivering impressive room-filling volume, too.”

It’s also worth taking into account that we reviewed the speaker at its older RRP of £99 so this (it was then reduced to £89) this deal really does stand up.

Trusted Take

I’ve got a couple of HomePod Minis dotted around my flat and they’re excellent in so many ways. The fabric coating blends in nicely, they’re very small and sound great. I really like the Handoff feature too, where you can tap an iPhone on the top to transfer music playing onto the speaker. At £69 this is a great Black Friday deal.

