Apple Watch Ultra 2’s big Black Friday price cut has come early

Thomas Deehan
Anyone holding out for a juicy Apple Watch Ultra 2 saving this Black Friday no longer has to wait thanks to this offer from EE.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably noticed that several retailers have kicked off their Black Friday sales early, and for those on the hunt for a new smartwatch, EE has just dropped a deal that’s put it way above the pack.

Right now you can get the excellent Apple Watch Ultra 2 for just £649 – a whopping £150 reduction on its RRP when bought via the Apple Store. Just click the ‘Indigo Alpine’ option to see that discounted price.

Even though the  Apple Watch Ultra 2 has been on the market for over a year now, I can’t remember the last time (if ever) that I saw the wearable drop to this low a price. It’s probably a bit more common for a refurbished unit, but for a brand-new, fresh out of the box model, this is an undeniable bargain.

Simply put, if you’re an iPhone user who wants to make some serious changes to their health and fitness, or are currently a serious athlete who needs a high-end fitness tracker to keep up with their routine, then this is the option to go for.

Thanks to its titanium chassis, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is built to last. Plus, with water resistance up to 100m, the watch is also tough enough to be used during diving activities – a feature which very few smartwatches can boast.

If you’ve ever been disappointed with the standard Apple Watch’s 18-hour battery life then you’ll get on fast better with the Ultra 2’s 36-hour longevity, which can even stretch to 72-hours in Low Power Mode. There’s also fast charging so you can go from 0% to 80% in roughly an hour – perfect for anyone with limited time on their hands.

For all you runners out there, the Watch Ultra 2 features dual-band GPS for accurate positional tracking as you run, and thanks to offline storage for Apple Music, you can listen to your favourite songs and playlists as you go. You can even download podcasts to listen to instead if you’d prefer to dive into something long-form.

For all these reasons and more, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an outstanding wearable, but when you can get it for one of its lowest prices yet, there’s definitely never been a better time to buy.

