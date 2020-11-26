You rarely see big discounts on Apple tech, even during Black Friday, however if you’re on the hunt for a cheap Apple Watch then Amazon might have exactly what you’re looking for.
Currently, in the site’s Black Friday sale bonanza, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 for just £152.15. A very tempting price for a watch that still manages to be one of the best around even though it’s a couple of years old.
This is a ‘Renewed’ product (often called refurbished) and Amazon says that it ‘works and looks like new’. It’s also backed by the 1-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee. The listing goes on to say “This pre-owned product is not Apple certified, but has been professionally inspected, tested and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers.”
We’ve got an in-depth explainer looking at whether you should buy refurbished products on Black Friday.
This is the smaller 38mm watch and it comes with a Space Grey aluminium case along with a Black Sports Band. Of course, this band can be swapped out for something else and Apple (along with loads of others) offers many different bands in a whole load of styles, materials and colours.
When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 3 shortly after release we said, “The Apple Watch 3 has been the most well-rounded smartwatch experience I’ve had to date. It’s really something you need to use for a few weeks to really appreciate the convenience it brings.”
In the review, we praised the snappy performance, improved exercise tracking, good battery life and the handiness of Apple Pay.
