Apple Watch Series 10 gets its first big price cut for Black Friday US

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Black Friday can represent a great opportunity to save on the current generation of Apple products, with rare discounts on the latest and greatest. This Apple Watch 10 deal is a perfect example.

Right now Amazon US is selling the Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS model for just $359. That’s a $70 saving on the list price of $429. There’s fast delivery at no extra cost thanks to Prime too.

The first big savings on the Apple Watch 10

Amazon US is selling the Apple Watch 10 for £70 off, bringing the price down to £359. That’s a great saving on a smartwatch that’s only been available for a couple of months.

In the UK, the savings on the same model are slightly more modest, but if you follow the link above, you’ll still save £20, bringing the price down to £409. Remember you can follow our best black Friday deals live.

This model is the larger of the two configurations, and comes in the jet black aluminium case with a matching sport band. There are various options available, but you might see different pricing as you cycle through.

The Apple Watch Series 10 only came out in September this year and continued Apple’s recent trend of gradual, year-on-year improvement.

Apple Watch Series 10 new watch face with dog
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Does bigger always mean better?

Pros

  • Comfy to wear
  • Sleep apnea detection is great to have
  • Faster charging

Cons

  • Battery life remains short

This year the display got a little bigger, while the design is a little thinner and lighter making it the most comfortable Apple Watch to wear. There are also new health tracking features, including sleep apnea detection. This year’s model is also the fastest Apple Watch to charge. However, you’ll still have to charge it every day.

Our reviewer calls the Apple Watch 10 the best smartwatch for iPhone users and praised the software, wonderful screen and huge range of health and wellbeing features.

We gave it a 4.5-star score from a possible five, concluding: “The Apple Watch Series 10 is a great addition to the range, and its bigger screen will likely convince some away from the (much more expensive) Apple Watch Ultra 2.”

