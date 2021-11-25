Apple Watch SE is just $219 at Best Buy on Black Friday

If you’re looking for a supreme Apple Watch SE deal on Black Friday, look no further than Best Buy’s special offer.

Available to pick up from tomorrow you can nab multiple configurations of the 2020 Apple Watch SE for just $219. That’s a saving of $60 on the $279 Apple sells the device for.

Better still you can get a 6-month Apple Fitness Plus trial for your troubles (don’t worry, it doesn’t mean you have to work out every day). Best Buy is also offering the discount on the Wi-Fi 40mm model with plenty of colours to choose from.

Apple Watch SE Deal: Save $60 right now The Apple Watch SE is the best model for most people and you can grab it today for just $219 (save $60) thanks to this Best Buy offer. Best Buy

Was $269

Now just $219 View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is an absolutely fantastic choice if you don’t require all of the bleeding edge features offered by the Apple Watch Series 7, released in October.

The Apple Watch 7 does offer a newly designed and larger display which is 20% larger than the Apple Watch SE, which comes in 40mm and 44mm variants. The bezels are also a bit thinner on the newer flagship model.

However, in terms of the internal specs, the two watches are actually quite similar. There’s nothing missing in terms of fitness tracking sensors, both carry WatchOS 8 (with updates ensured for years to come) and have the same 18-hour battery life. There are some missing high-end features, like the ability to perform an electrocardiogram, while the Series 7 has a newer chip.

However, considering you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars by opting for the Apple Watch SE, it’s a no brainer for those who do not require all of Apple’s latest bells and whistles.

Our own Max Parker says: “It might not be the best Apple Watch in terms of features, but for most people the Apple Watch SE is the one you should buy. It retains all the vital tech (IP rating, GPS, sharp OLED) and ditches the ones that make the most sense.”