iPhone users should not miss this deal on the Apple Watch SE 2

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re an iPhone user looking for your first smartwatch to track your health and fitness data, then this deal on the Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) should not be missed. 

Save £60 and get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for just £229 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

Based in the US? You can save a jaw-dropping $100 and get the Apple Watch SE 2 for an absolute steal at $149.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a Black Friday bargain

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a Black Friday bargain

In a rare price cut, the Apple Watch SE 2 is currently just £229 / $149 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. If you’re an iPhone user looking for your first smartwatch, then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this deal while it’s still around.

  • Amazon
  • Was £289 / $249
  • Now £229 / $149
View Deal

With all the essentials required for those getting started on their health and fitness journey, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a fantastic all-round, entry-level smartwatch.

Thanks to its built-in health sensors, including an optical heart sensor, you’ll receive insights into your health data including notifications if an irregular heart rhythm has been detected. 

The Watch SE 2 also acts as a personal health assistant by sending alerts if it detects your surrounding noise levels are too high, reminders to take medication and comes equipped with a dedicated mindfulness app to help reduce stress and anxiety levels. 

Plus with Fall and Crash Detection, your Apple Watch SE 2 will detect if you’re involved in a serious fall or car crash and put you in touch with the emergency services right away.

With Apple’s Workout app you’ll find a range of ways to train and exercise, from outdoor running, hiking and cycling. You can also receive reminders to start or finish certain workouts and view your key metrics during your session, including calories burnt, heart rate and more. 

We gave the Apple Watch SE 2 a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker advising the smartwatch is ideal for everyday tracking. 

Max explains that “all the important features are here – excellent software, GPS and plenty of workout modes – meaning this is a great first smartwatch for iOS users.”

Read our full review on the Apple Watch SE 2 for more information on the smartwatch.

iPhone users looking for their first smartwatch couldn’t do much better than the Apple Watch SE 2, especially as it’s now only £229/$149 on Amazon. Just remember, the Apple Watch is not compatible with Android smartphones and requires an iPhone to work.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

