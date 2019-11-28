Argos has cut the price of the Apple Watch 3 to just £189. That’s a bargain for one of the finest smartwatches for all you iOS fans.

The older model still holds its own despite being a couple of years old now and for this price, it’s one of our favourite Black Friday deals so far.

When we reviewed it last year we were impressed with its exercise tracking, battery performance and super-bright display. At the time, we were disappointed that you couldn’t use it to listen to Apple music, but this has now been remedied so you can listen to Carly Rae Jepsen to your heart’s content. Thank you, Apple.

The other feature we still love on the watch is Apple Pay. You can use it for a range of contactless payments and to tap in and out of the tube. Apple Pay is much easier to use when it’s on the end of your wrist – and not having to fish around for your phone in your back pocket will save you time and protect you from the wrath of impatient commuters.

Sports-tracking is great on the watch, as it can monitor a range of activities such as running, working out in the gym or trying out a new yoga routine. It’s also waterproof, so you can take it swimming too. In fact, its durability all-round is pretty good – its ‘Ion-X strengthened glass’ makes the screen resistant to scratches.

Looks-wise, it’s still a bit boxy for some people’s tastes, but there are plenty of different strap colour and usability options to keep most people happy.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the Apple S3 model and it’s caused quite a flurry online – so you might want to move sharpish if you’re keen on getting the bargain from Argos.

