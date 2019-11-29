The Apple Watch 3 is currently £185 at Currys, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this particular model. You might want to move quickly on this deal if you’re an iOs fan who’s burning to own a new Apple wearable.

Lowest ever price on Apple Watch 3 Apple Watch 3 The Apple Watch 3 has a good battery life, great display screen, and clever fitness tracking capabilities. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, so you might want to move quickly before Black Friday is over.

There are lot of features to love about the Apple Watch 3, even if it is an older model. And this low price makes it one of the most appealing offers this Black Friday.

One of the best bits of functionality on the Apple Watch is the fitness tracker. It’s great at monitoring your day-to-day movements and encouraging you to do more.

It’s also really easy to input different exercises when you want to monitor your work-out, so you can switch seamlessly between running and cycling activities without having to stop and fiddle around with the wearable.

The watch is also waterproof, so you can take it for a dip and don’t have to worry about leaving it on in the shower. In fact, its a pretty durable piece all round thanks to the ‘Ion-X strengthened glass.’

There are loads of apps that work well with this wearable too. We’re big fans of being able to carry around Apple Pay on the end of our wrist and simply offering a queen-like wave whenever we want to pay for stuff. You also now have Apple Music available via the watch, which was missing when the model was originally released.

In addition to the above, we liked the speedy performance, battery life and bright little display on this model too.

We’re drawing closer to the end of Black Friday, so it’s looking like this might be the lowest price we’ll see on the Apple Watch 3 for a while.

