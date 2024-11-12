Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Apple Watch 10’s first-ever price drop just surfaced

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting the first Apple Watch 10 price drop, the time has come. The latest Apple Watch is currently £20 cheaper on Amazon

Head to Amazon today to bag the Apple Watch 10 for £379. That’s £20 off its usual £399 price and the lowest we’ve seen the smartwatch drop since it launched in September of this year. 

The Apple Watch 10 is finally on sale

The Apple Watch 10 has since its first-ever discount just two months after arriving on the scene. Head to Amazon today to bag the Trusted Reviews-recommended smartwatch for just £379 instead of £399.

If you’re looking to bag the latest Apple Watch for less, this is your chance. Head to Amazon now to secure the Apple Watch 10 in time for Christmas. 

Is the Apple Watch 10 worth buying? 

Apple Watch Series 10 new watch face with dog
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Does bigger always mean better?

Pros

  • Comfy to wear
  • Sleep apnea detection is great to have
  • Faster charging

Cons

  • Battery life remains short

The Apple Watch 10 is Apple’s newest smartwatch, making it an ideal pairing with any recent iPhone. It’s also a great upgrade for anyone coming from an older Apple Watch. 

The watch benefits from a thinner and lighter design and a 30% larger display than its predecessor, making it easier to view your apps and messages at a glance. It’s also crack-resistant and waterproof up to 50m. 

You can use the watch as an extension of your iPhone, allowing you to check your favourite apps and notifications on your wrist, or use it to track your health and fitness with a variety of advanced sensors. This means you can track your sleep and keep an eye on your heart rate, blood oxygen level and respiratory rate easily. 

“The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best smartwatch for iPhone users. It’s packed with health and wellbeing features, wonderful screens and more”, wrote Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker in his 4.5-star review of the smartwatch. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple Watch 10 review. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re interested in another great Black Friday wearable deal for yourself or as a gift, check out this deal on Google’s latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

