The Apple Pencil Pro is now cheaper than ever

Don’t miss your chance to pick up the Apple Pencil Pro at its lowest price yet. The popular iPad accessory has fallen to just £109 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re a professional digital artist or a note-taking student, the Apple Pencil is an easy way to upgrade the iPad experience by allowing you to scrawl directly on the screen in a way that feels natural.

Was £129

£109 View Deal

The Apple Pencil Pro would typically set you back £129. However, shop today and you’ll save £20, bringing the final price down to just £109. That’s an extra bit of cash you could put toward a matching case, a keyboard or a new iPad if you’re buying both together.

You’ll want to hurry, though – Black Friday is almost over and this deal won’t stick around forever.

The Apple Pencil Pro is Apple’s top-end iPad stylus launched in 2024. The Pro is compatible with a range of tablets, including the iPad Pro 13-inch (M4), iPad Pro 11-inch (M4), iPad Air 13-inch (M2), iPad Air 11-inch (M2) and iPad mini (A17 Pro).

The Apple Pencil Pro is designed to feel natural when writing and drawing, delivering tilt and pressure sensitivity and low latency.

The stylus takes advantage of tons of advanced features, including gestures like squeeze and barrel roll, haptics to allow you to feel shapes snap into place and pencil hover to preview marks on supported tablets.

Once you’re done writing and sketching, the Apple Pencil Pro magnetically snaps to your iPad for charging.

Looking for a different deal?

