Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (10th gen) is cheaper than ever

If you’re looking for the perfect keyboard case to pair with your 10th-generation iPad, you can’t do much better than Apple’s own Magic Keyboard Folio. 

Official Apple accessories often come at a premium, so we were excited to see the Magic Keyboard Folio plummet to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

The Magic Keyboard Folio is now available for just £199, wiping a huge 20% off the £249 RRP of the keyboard cover. Shop today to save £50 off the price of the keyboard. 

Pair your iPad (1oth gen) with the perfect keyboard this Black Friday. The Apple Magic Keyboard Folio is now just £199 down from £249. Shop today to save £50 on the official Apple accessory.

We tracked the price of the Magic Keyboard Folio using Keepa and found that this is the cheapest the keyboard has fallen in price on Amazon since it launched in 2022. There’s truly been no better time to pick up this Apple accessory. 

The Magic Keyboard Folio is a 2-in-1 iPad case and keyboard designed to be paired with the iPad (10th generation). 

The keyboard features a two-piece design for front and back protection and an adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles. 

The detachable keyboard connects to the back panel magnetically and offers a comfortable typing experience with the scissor mechanism offering 1mm of travel. There are 14 function keys for quick access to shortcuts, along with a larger trackpad with support for Multi-Touch gestures in iPadOS. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for an iPad and keyboard this Black Friday, the Magic Keyboard Folio is the perfect companion for the iPad (10th gen). 

Pick up the entry-level iPad for just £289 with this Black Friday bargain. Add both items to your cart and you’ll pay just £488 in total down from their combined £578 RRP. 

