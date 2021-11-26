Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets a big Black Friday discount

It’s not often we see a decent discount on Apple’s MacBook Pro range, especially not so soon after the M1 Pro launched.

But John Lewis has defied expectations by cutting £100 off the price of the new 16-inch model.

Not only is John Lewis offering a decent discount on the mid-range MacBook Pro, it’s also got stock available, which Apple doesn’t, you’ll be in for a few weeks delay if you were to buy directly.

Obviously the choice is a bit more limited, but the spec of this 16-inch model is pretty decent. There’s a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM and 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and the 16-core Neural Engine.

Save £100 on this superb Macbook Pro 2021 We don’t see a lot of tasty Macbook discounts, especially on such new machines, but John Lewis has gone and knocked £100 off one of Apple’s very latest machines, and it’s in stock too. Apple

£2,499 View Deal

This MacBook Pro is a huge return to form for Apple. Fans are thrilled to see MagSafe back on laptops. A physical SD Card reader and proper USB-C ports are very welcome. While the screen notch might not be ideal, especially given the lack of facial recognition, we still think this machine is an absolute triumph. And while you can’t unlock it with your face, there is a fingerprint scanner in the power button, which is pretty cool.

It also makes sense to point out that John Lewis also offers a two year warranty on the Mac, which could very well be a major selling point if anything goes wrong. These are, after all, a new kind of Apple hardware that could have issues we can’t yet foresee. Anyway, a free warranty is always very welcome and this is an extra year for no extra.

If you’re already a Mac owner, you do have the option to get up to £450 back if you trade in your old machine, although in reality you’d probably get more money selling it on eBay. However if you’re looking for a low-hassle approach, it might be useful to use the John Lewis service.

If you’re looking for a load if great discounts, don’t forget to check out our Best Black Friday Deals