Apple HomePod is suddenly a huge bargain at $200 for Black Friday US

When Apple launched the HomePod speaker priced at $350, it was a dealbreaker for many. While the sound quality was rightly lauded, the price tag was considered a bit steep for those used to Echo and Google Home smart speaker pricing.

But with Best Buy in the US now offering the AirPlay 2-enabled Siri speaker for just $199.99, the HomePod is looking like a bit of a Black Friday bargain.

You can save $100 on the cylindrical speaker, down from the already reduced $299.99 price already offered. They’re available in both the black and space gray iterations, so you can match the offerings with your own decor.

The deal is so good we’re tempted by two of them so we can create stereo sound courtesy of the upgraded AirPlay 2 casting technology.

Apple HomePod for $199.99 at Best Buy US Apple HomePod The best price we've seen on Apple's HomePod speaker. The AirPlay 2-enabled speaker offers sensational sound, great spatial awareness and takes Apple Music to the next level.

Built to bring out the best of Apple Music, the HomePod speaker is more suited to those music lovers embedded within the iOS ecosystem than their Android counterparts.

It’s also compatible with Hey Siri hands-free voice commands to make phone calls, play music or access the assistant in a myriad of ways. Voice commands can also be used to control smart home devices via the Apple Home app.

As well as its stunning sound quality and handsome appearance, we loved the clever spatial awareness technology which uses microphones to figure out how to best fill the room with sound. Our reviewer loves the sound experience overall, claiming it outperformed rivals at the same price point.

He wrote: “When it comes to audio, the HomePod comes out on top; it sounds even better than the larger Sonos PLAY:3. Where the Sonos can sometimes muddy complex songs, the HomePod keeps everything tight and defined.

“There’s a surprising warmth and expansiveness to the HomePod’s sound, too – it has a huge soundstage that belies its size. You can hear the intricacies in the sound; there’s none of the audio muddying from which other smart speakers suffer. It’s leagues ahead of Amazon and Google’s offerings – but then it also costs a whole lot more.”

Although not anymore…

Apple HomePod for $199.99 at Best Buy US Apple HomePod The best price we've seen on Apple's HomePod speaker. The AirPlay 2-enabled speaker offers sensational sound, great spatial awareness and takes Apple Music to the next level.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …