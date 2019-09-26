Apple Black Friday Deals – Best Offers on MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and more

Apple Black Friday Deals: Very much the definition of premium priced items, it’s no wonder you’ve found yourself looking for Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals to save you a penny or two on some of its sleek line-up of products. Luckily you’re in the right place for all the amazing price cuts we’re expecting across MacBook laptops, iPads, iPhones and more.

Everyone knows that when it comes to offering a discounted rate on its products, Apple isn’t particularly forthcoming. It’s rare, if ever, that we see a significant price drop across its devices, following a cut-throat pattern of dropping older models as soon as successors are announced.

Thankfully this leaves room for other retailers to step up to the plate and offer swish savings on previous gen models that are still just as powerful, at more competitive prices across even the current range of gadgets and gizmos — and when it comes to deals, we’ve got plenty!

With the November sale festivities not far from kicking off, we’re expecting the likes of Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and eBay to show us a collective hand on some incredible discounts on Apple’s array of products. Whether you’re after the latest spec or wouldn’t mind a hefty price cut for a slightly older edition, there are likely to be more than enough products getting some of that Black Friday magic.

If you can’t wait until the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 festivities begin, you can find the current best prices below.

Apple Deals Live Right Now

Jump to Apple Black Friday deals:

MacBook | iPad | iPhone | Apple Watch | AirPods

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay – as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

Black Friday MacBook Deals

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar - 256 GB SSD, Space Grey (2019)

Already with a hefty price cut, you can save up to £200 more when trading in an eligible laptop on the latest MacBook pro model, equipped with 256GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor and Retina display.

Currys PC World

|

Save £104

|

Now £1,395.00

View Deal

Now £1,395.00

|

Save £104

|

Currys PC World

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Space Grey (Latest Model)

In the last couple of years Apple has finally given its Air model a complete design refresh. Get the 2019 gen and enjoy sleek Touch ID to unlock your laptop, stunning Retina display and Apple's most lightweight laptop.

Amazon

|

Save £53.81

|

Now £1,046.00

View Deal

Now £1,046.00

|

Save £53.81

|

Amazon

2017 Apple MacBook 12", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615, Silver

Now discontinued from Apple's official line-up, now is the time to pick up Apple's once lightest laptop in its compact 12-inch design, offering great portability.

John Lewis

|

2 Year Guarantee

|

Now £999

View Deal

Now £999

|

2 Year Guarantee

|

John Lewis

Black Friday iPad Deals

Best Black Friday iPad Deals

Apple iPad Pro 2018 11 Inch Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Grey

Enjoy a hefty saving on last year's iPad Pro and benefit from its astonishingly good screen with Retina display,TrueTone colours and ProMotion. Pair with the Apple Pencil

Argos

|

New Low Price

|

Now £730

View Deal

Now £730

|

New Low Price

|

Argos

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Silver

Equipped with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity, get the 2017 edition of the iPad Pro equipped with fingerprint Touch ID.

John Lewis

|

Reduced to Clear

|

Now £769

View Deal

Now £769

|

Reduced to Clear

|

John Lewis

Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Grey

Under the hood you can discover the powerful A12 chip, making this just as powerful as the Pro of its year but in a more lightweight design.

Amazon

|

Save £39.02

|

Now £589.98

View Deal

Now £589.98

|

Save £39.02

|

Amazon

Black Friday iPhone Deals

Best Black Friday iPhone Contract Deals

iPhone 11 - 6GB of Data, Unlimited Texts and 1500 Minutes + AirPods for Only £36

Get your hands on the brand new iPhone 11 with its dual camera rear set-up and A13 Bionic chip and pay just £1.50 on top of your monthly cost across the 24-month period for a pair of AirPods that will total £36.

Virgin Mobile

|

£36 AirPods

|

£35/month

View Deal

£35/month

|

£36 AirPods

|

Virgin Mobile

Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts with Free PS4

Throwing in a free PS4? Don't mind if we do. Get the iPhone XR with this completely unlimited tariff with absolutely zero upfront cost. It's a no brainer.

Mobile Phones Direct

|

Free PS4

|

£56/month

View Deal

£56/month

|

Free PS4

|

Mobile Phones Direct

Best Black Friday iPhone SIM-Free Deals

iPhone 8 Plus - 64 GB, Space Grey

Whilst there may have been a model or two released since that you might have heard of, the iPhone 8 Plus is still a worthy contender, especially at this bargain price.

Currys PC World

|

Save £120

|

Now £579.00

View Deal

Now £579.00

|

Save £120

|

Currys PC World

Apple iPhone XR, iOS, 6.1", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 128GB, Black

With new iPhones announced, the XR sees a decent deduction. Buy from John Lewis and receive that always trusty two year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

2 Year Guarantee

|

Now £679

View Deal

Now £679

|

2 Year Guarantee

|

John Lewis

Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band

In the wake of the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 launch, Apple has lowered the price of the Series 3 on its official store, able to buy this still incredibly powerful and intelligent watch for just £199.

Apple (UK)

|

New Low Price

|

From £199.00

View Deal

From £199.00

|

New Low Price

|

Apple (UK)

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band

The latest model of Apple Watch has already been reduced. With an always-on display, it still manages to boast an 18-hour battery life that will see you well and truly through your day.

Amazon

|

Save £14.57

|

Now £429.00

View Deal

Now £429.00

|

Save £14.57

|

Amazon

Apple Watch Nike S4 GPS 40mm Platinum /Black Nike Sport Band

Get a super tasty discount on the Apple Watch Series 4, still deemed one of the top smart watches out there by Trusted Reviews. In fact, in less you're about that always-on display in the 5, this is a worthy choice at a low price.

Argos

|

New Low Price

|

Now £349

View Deal

Now £349

|

New Low Price

|

Argos

Black Friday AirPods Deals

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case (latest Model)

Apple's answer to true wireless headphones, enjoy seamless transition from one Apple device to the next, with the latest gen hitting play as soon as it detects its in your ear.

Amazon

|

Save £30

|

Now £169.00

View Deal

Now £169.00

|

Save £30

|

Amazon

Want more Black Friday deals?

