Apple Black Friday Deals: Very much the definition of premium priced items, it’s no wonder you’ve found yourself looking for Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals to save you a penny or two on some of its sleek line-up of products. Luckily you’re in the right place for all the amazing price cuts we’re expecting across MacBook laptops, iPads, iPhones and more.
Everyone knows that when it comes to offering a discounted rate on its products, Apple isn’t particularly forthcoming. It’s rare, if ever, that we see a significant price drop across its devices, following a cut-throat pattern of dropping older models as soon as successors are announced.
Thankfully this leaves room for other retailers to step up to the plate and offer swish savings on previous gen models that are still just as powerful, at more competitive prices across even the current range of gadgets and gizmos — and when it comes to deals, we’ve got plenty!
Related: When is Black Friday 2019?
With the November sale festivities not far from kicking off, we’re expecting the likes of Currys PC World, John Lewis, Argos, Amazon and eBay to show us a collective hand on some incredible discounts on Apple’s array of products. Whether you’re after the latest spec or wouldn’t mind a hefty price cut for a slightly older edition, there are likely to be more than enough products getting some of that Black Friday magic.
If you can’t wait until the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 festivities begin, you can find the current best prices below.
Apple Deals Live Right Now
Jump to Apple Black Friday deals:
MacBook | iPad | iPhone | Apple Watch | AirPods
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay – as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
Black Friday MacBook Deals
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar - 256 GB SSD, Space Grey (2019)
13" MacBook Pro with Touch Bar - 256 GB SSD, Space Grey (2019)
Already with a hefty price cut, you can save up to £200 more when trading in an eligible laptop on the latest MacBook pro model, equipped with 256GB of storage, an Intel Core i5 processor and Retina display.
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Space Grey (Latest Model)
Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 1.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) - Space Grey (Latest Model)
In the last couple of years Apple has finally given its Air model a complete design refresh. Get the 2019 gen and enjoy sleek Touch ID to unlock your laptop, stunning Retina display and Apple's most lightweight laptop.
2017 Apple MacBook 12", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615, Silver
2017 Apple MacBook 12", Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 615, Silver
Now discontinued from Apple's official line-up, now is the time to pick up Apple's once lightest laptop in its compact 12-inch design, offering great portability.
Black Friday iPad Deals
Best Black Friday iPad Deals
Apple iPad Pro 2018 11 Inch Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Grey
Apple iPad Pro 2018 11 Inch Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Grey
Enjoy a hefty saving on last year's iPad Pro and benefit from its astonishingly good screen with Retina display,TrueTone colours and ProMotion. Pair with the Apple Pencil
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Silver
2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5", A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 512GB, Silver
Equipped with Wi-Fi and Cellular connectivity, get the 2017 edition of the iPad Pro equipped with fingerprint Touch ID.
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Grey
Apple iPad Air (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Space Grey
Under the hood you can discover the powerful A12 chip, making this just as powerful as the Pro of its year but in a more lightweight design.
Black Friday iPhone Deals
Best Black Friday iPhone Contract Deals
iPhone 11 - 6GB of Data, Unlimited Texts and 1500 Minutes + AirPods for Only £36
iPhone 11 - 6GB of Data, Unlimited Texts and 1500 Minutes + AirPods for Only £36
Get your hands on the brand new iPhone 11 with its dual camera rear set-up and A13 Bionic chip and pay just £1.50 on top of your monthly cost across the 24-month period for a pair of AirPods that will total £36.
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts with Free PS4
Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black - Unlimited Data, Minutes and Texts with Free PS4
Throwing in a free PS4? Don't mind if we do. Get the iPhone XR with this completely unlimited tariff with absolutely zero upfront cost. It's a no brainer.
Best Black Friday iPhone SIM-Free Deals
iPhone 8 Plus - 64 GB, Space Grey
iPhone 8 Plus - 64 GB, Space Grey
Whilst there may have been a model or two released since that you might have heard of, the iPhone 8 Plus is still a worthy contender, especially at this bargain price.
Apple iPhone XR, iOS, 6.1", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 128GB, Black
Apple iPhone XR, iOS, 6.1", 4G LTE, SIM Free, 128GB, Black
With new iPhones announced, the XR sees a decent deduction. Buy from John Lewis and receive that always trusty two year guarantee.
Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band
In the wake of the brand new Apple Watch Series 5 launch, Apple has lowered the price of the Series 3 on its official store, able to buy this still incredibly powerful and intelligent watch for just £199.
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band
The latest model of Apple Watch has already been reduced. With an always-on display, it still manages to boast an 18-hour battery life that will see you well and truly through your day.
Apple Watch Nike S4 GPS 40mm Platinum /Black Nike Sport Band
Apple Watch Nike S4 GPS 40mm Platinum /Black Nike Sport Band
Get a super tasty discount on the Apple Watch Series 4, still deemed one of the top smart watches out there by Trusted Reviews. In fact, in less you're about that always-on display in the 5, this is a worthy choice at a low price.
Black Friday AirPods Deals
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case (latest Model)
Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case (latest Model)
Apple's answer to true wireless headphones, enjoy seamless transition from one Apple device to the next, with the latest gen hitting play as soon as it detects its in your ear.
Want more Black Friday deals?
- Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 – Everything you need to know
- Black Friday TV Deals
- Black Friday Mobile Phone Deals
- Black Friday Laptop Deals
- Black Friday Dyson and Vacuum Cleaner Deals
- Black Friday PS4 Deals
- Amazon Black Friday Deals
- Currys PC World Black Friday Deals
- Argos Black Friday Deals
- John Lewis Black Friday Deals
- eBay Black Friday Deals
- When is Black Friday?
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.