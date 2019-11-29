All Apple AirPods are discounted for Black Friday US – even AirPods Pro!

Amazon is discounting all Apple AirPods models for Black Friday, including the new AirPods Pro true wireless earphones.

The AirPods 2 with charging case are discounted by almost 20%, dropping the asking price to just $129.99. Meanwhile, you can get 22% off AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case, bringing the price down to $154.99.

Unexpectedly, the brand new AirPods Pro models, with the revamped design and noise cancellation technology are also up for grabs at a discount. It’s only $15 off, but considering the AirPods Pro were only released a month ago, we’re surprised to see even that much knocked off the asking price.

Of course, the AirPods Pro earphones represent the cream of the crop, in terms of Apple’s true wireless offering. In our recent review, we afforded the latest addition to the range a 4.5 out of 5 star score, labelling them a “huge improvement” over the previous models.

We praised the much-improved design, excellent deployment of the noise cancelling technology, comfort level and tight integration with the other devices within the Apple ecosystem.

Our own Max Parker wrote in his review: “AirPods Pro are excellent earbuds and easy to recommend, especially if you’re deep in the iOS ecosystem. They sound great, are far more comfortable than competing headphones and the ANC is very effective. Add to that the typical AirPods feature like a strong connection and easy pairing and you’ve got a very complete product.”

Meanwhile, the second-generation AirPods remain an excellent option if you’re looking to save a bit of cash and earn yourself a greater discount. They introduced the hands-free “Hey Siri” functionality as well as the wireless charging case. However, they are a lot larger in comparison to the new AirPods Pro and don’t offer any of that fancy wireless charging capabilities.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …