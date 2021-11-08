 large image

AO’s just discounted this 70-inch Samsung 4K TV by £300

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday TV deals have begun in earnest, and if you’re in the market for a smart 4K TV there are plenty on offer.

One such TV is Samsung’s UE70AU8000. This mammoth 70-inch LCD is the entry-level effort in the electronic giant’s affordable Crystal UHD range of TVs; and it’s received a reduction of £300, bringing it to just £799.

This 70-inch Samsung TV is perfect for family viewing

This 70-inch Samsung TV is perfect for family viewing

Time to set-up your ideal home cinema experience without breaking the bank, all thanks to AO’s massive discount on this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV.

  • AO
  • Save £300
  • Now £799
View Deal

So if you have room for a 70-inch monster TV, you can now get one for a lot less. It boasts the same Crystal Processor 4K that’s in the five-star rated AU9000 model, with support for the industry standard HDR10, HLG (used by iPlayer, Sky Q) and HDR10+ (used by Amazon Prime Video).

The Crystal UHD underwent a redesign for 2021, with the AirSlim design making the AU8000 series easier to wall-mount.

When it comes to apps, Samsung has pretty much every popular app you’d want in its arsenal. From Netflix, Disney Plus, Spotify, Prime Video, Apple TV+, BT Sport, Apple Music and Qobuz – you name it and Samsung likely has it on its Tizen/Eden smart platform. While the AU8000 doesn’t support Freeview Play, all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are at your disposal, and in TV Plus, there’s a free alternative to the Freeview platform.

If you’re interested in playing games then perhaps give this model a miss as it doesn’t boast the same features seen on AU9000 model, lacking VRR and 4K/120fps. You do get the Auto Low Latency Mode feature for putting the TV into its lowest latency mode, and given how speedy Samsung TVs in general are, you can expect a pretty fast performance even without the more advanced features.

With voice assistance available in Alexa, Google and Samsung’s own Bixby, you’re covered in terms of smarts, and if you have a compatible Samsung soundbar then you can take advantage of the set’s Q-Symphony feature. It produces a bigger sound that can accurately track effects across the screen for a more authentic take on TV audio.

If you aren’t interested in the latest, most advanced features and simply want a big screen for home viewing then this Samsung likely fits the bill. For £799, it’s an impressive amount of value per inch.

