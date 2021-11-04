AO’s early Black Friday deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is unmissable

Halloween is barely over, but that hasn’t stopped AO from kicking off Black Friday early this year. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has seen its price reduced by over 50% already.

The Smart Clock Essential is already Lenovo’s most affordable smart clock at just £40, but you can save a further 52% by picking up the device right now. AO has slashed the price of the clock by £21, making it just £19 when you shop today. That’s over half off the regular price.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO Save 52% on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential when you shop through AO. The price has dropped from £40 to just £19 in the site’s Black Friday sale. AO

Was £40

£19 View Deal

The Smart Clock Essential is essentially a pared-down version of Lenovo’s Smart Clock.

The Essential version swaps out the Smart Clock’s colour display for a 3.8-inch LED touchscreen, while still taking advantage of all the perks that come with having Google Assistant installed.

You can ask Google to play music, set reminders, read the news, answer questions about the weather and more.

The clock supports streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music so you can use it as a smart speaker, and it can even be used to control other smart devices in your home, including smart lights, cameras, plugs and thermostats – all hands-free.

Of course, you can set alarms on the clock to wake you up in the morning, and there’s even a built-in nightlight to guide you to the door if you need to go to the bathroom at night (or grab a midnight snack).

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO Save 52% on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential when you shop through AO. The price has dropped from £40 to just £19 in the site’s Black Friday sale. AO

Was £40

£19 View Deal

If you need some help waking up in the morning, pick up the Smart Clock Essential today for just £19. You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this discount, though – the clock usually costs £40 and there’s no telling how long the deal will hang around.