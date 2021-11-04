 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

AO’s early Black Friday deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is unmissable

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Halloween is barely over, but that hasn’t stopped AO from kicking off Black Friday early this year. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has seen its price reduced by over 50% already. 

The Smart Clock Essential is already Lenovo’s most affordable smart clock at just £40, but you can save a further 52% by picking up the device right now. AO has slashed the price of the clock by £21, making it just £19 when you shop today. That’s over half off the regular price. 

Trusted Reviews
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO

Save 52% on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential when you shop through AO. The price has dropped from £40 to just £19 in the site’s Black Friday sale.

  • AO
  • Was £40
  • £19
View Deal

The Smart Clock Essential is essentially a pared-down version of Lenovo’s Smart Clock

The Essential version swaps out the Smart Clock’s colour display for a 3.8-inch LED touchscreen, while still taking advantage of all the perks that come with having Google Assistant installed. 

You might like…

Best smart thermostats 2021: Save on heating costs now

Best smart thermostats 2021: Save on heating costs now

David Ludlow 1 month ago
Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers 2021: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 3 months ago
Best Smart Plugs 2021: Turn dumb things into smart things

Best Smart Plugs 2021: Turn dumb things into smart things

David Ludlow 5 months ago

You can ask Google to play music, set reminders, read the news, answer questions about the weather and more.

The clock supports streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music so you can use it as a smart speaker, and it can even be used to control other smart devices in your home, including smart lights, cameras, plugs and thermostats – all hands-free. 

Of course, you can set alarms on the clock to wake you up in the morning, and there’s even a built-in nightlight to guide you to the door if you need to go to the bathroom at night (or grab a midnight snack). 

Trusted Reviews
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential is now half price on AO

Save 52% on the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential when you shop through AO. The price has dropped from £40 to just £19 in the site’s Black Friday sale.

  • AO
  • Was £40
  • £19
View Deal

If you need some help waking up in the morning, pick up the Smart Clock Essential today for just £19. You’ll want to act fast to take advantage of this discount, though – the clock usually costs £40 and there’s no telling how long the deal will hang around.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.